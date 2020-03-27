Empower Retirement : Donates $250k to Community Organizations Fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic

Empower’s giving program is also expanded through May to double associates’ donations to charitable organizations of their choice

Empower Retirement is supporting local coronavirus relief efforts in communities across the country where Empower associates work and live.

Empower has committed $250,000 to support local coronavirus relief efforts in high-needs sectors such as food insecurities, blood shortages, medical efforts, and elderly and homeless populations.

Among the organizations Empower is supporting are the Children’s Hospital of Colorado, the Food Bank of the Rockies, Codman Square Health Center of Boston, the Food Bank Network of Somerset County in New Jersey, the Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee and Harvesters Community Food Network serving northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas.

In addition, through the company’s Associates Community Together (ACT) program, Empower is also doubling the financial donations of its associates to the charitable organizations they are supporting.

“It’s been tremendous to hear our associates asking how they can help their neighbors and community members in this uncertain and daunting time,” said Edmund F. Murphy III, Empower Retirement President and CEO. “Our associates have always been community-minded and are keenly aware of how this pandemic and its effects on the economy have overwhelmed their communities.

“Over the years Empower associates have volunteered in countless nonprofit organizations across the country and know first-hand where and what the needs are. That’s why Empower is doubling their financial contributions to the non-profit organizations they know and love,” Murphy said.

The company employs more than 6,200 people with approximately 2,700 employed in its headquarters in Greenwood Village, Colorado. In addition to its metro Denver headquarters, Empower has corporate offices in Kansas City, Milwaukee, the Boston area, Somerset, NJ and Bangalore India.

Empower launched its ACT program in 2016 to support the volunteer and giving efforts of its associates. Through the program, associates are provided 16 hours a year of paid volunteer time off from work. Empower also matches money donated to nonprofit organizations by associates of up to $5,000 annually. Since its inception, Empower and its employees had given $11 million to nonprofit organizations across the country.

“Our ACT program is designed to amplify our employees’ commitments to their communities by matching their contributions,” Murphy said. “We hope our combined effort can help those hit hardest during this unprecedented economic time.”

About Empower Retirement

Headquartered in metro Denver, Empower Retirement administers $686.5 billion in assets1 for more than 9.4 million retirement plan participants, as of Dec. 31, 2019. It is the nation’s second-largest retirement plan record keeper by total participants (Pensions & Investments, April 2019. Empower serves all segments of the employer-sponsored retirement plan market: government 457 plans; small, midsize and large corporate 401 (k) clients; non-profit 403 (b) entities; private-label recordkeeping clients; and Individual Retirement Account customers. In April, the company was named by career website Zippia the “Best Company to Work for in Colorado.” For more information please visit www.Empower-retirement.com.

1As of Dec. 31, 2019. Information refers to the business of Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company and its subsidiaries, including Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company of New York and GWFS Equities, Inc. GWLA’s consolidated total assets under administration (AUA) were $686.5B. AUA is a non-GAAP measure and does not reflect the financial stability or strength of a company. GWLA’s statutory assets total $48.8B and liabilities total $47.3B. GWLANY statutory assets total $1.6B and liabilities total $1.5B.

Securities offered and/or distributed by GWFS Equities, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC, marketed under the Empower Retirement brand. GWFS is a subsidiary of Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company and affiliated with Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company of New York, Great-West Funds, Inc.; Great-West Trust Company, LLC; and registered investment adviser Advised Assets Group, LLC. RO1132952-0320

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200327005397/en/