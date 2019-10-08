Log in
 Empower Retirement names Carol Kline Chief Information Officer

10/08/2019 | 12:02pm EDT

Empower Retirement today announced the appointment of Carol Kline as Chief Information Officer, where she will provide strategic (IT) information technology leadership and direction for all Empower business units and lead the team that will deliver technology solutions to help power the business and drive innovation and operational excellence throughout the organization.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005622/en/

Carol Kline has been named Chief Information Officer of Empower Retirement, where she will provide strategic (IT) information technology leadership and direction for all Empower business units. (Photo: Business Wire)

Kline will be responsible for defining and delivering the IT strategy and capabilities across the Empower enterprise and will be a key contributor to Empower’s business-to-business and business-to-consumer engagement strategies, which have a strong emphasis on digital innovation. She will lead technology delivery across the organization through data analytics, business intelligence, application development and support, infrastructure, security and technical services.

Kline, who will lead a team of 850, will report to Empower President and CEO Edmund F. Murphy, III. The appointment is effective Oct. 14, 2019.

“Carol will play a fundamental role across the Empower organization to help grow our business and drive the kind of innovation that has been the hallmark of our clients’ success,” said Murphy. “Carol has a demonstrated track record of leading forward-thinking technology strategies. She knows how to collaborate with business leaders and has the ability to apply technological change to improve business processes and performance. I look forward to welcoming her to Empower.”

Kline joins Empower during a period of sustained and aggressive growth. Formed in 2014, Empower is currently the nation’s second largest retirement services provider1 serving more than 9.2 million Americans saving for retirement through approximately 39,000 retirement plans.2 Empower administers $638 billion in assets.3

Kline brings extensive technology and business background to her new role. She comes to Empower from business process services provider Conduent, where she served as CIO and was responsible for the company’s technology strategy, including delivery for all products, client platforms and internal information technology.

Kline also has held the position of Executive Vice President and CIO for Teletech and held executive and senior leadership positions at EchoStar, America Online and Qwest. She brings more than 30 years' experience in planning and executing technology strategies, improving customer experiences, and working with leaders across all business lines.

She holds an undergraduate degree from Ohio Northern University and a Master of Business Administration from Case Western Reserve University in Ohio.

Kline will work from Empower headquarters at Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Empower Retirement

Headquartered in metro Denver, Empower Retirement administers $638 billion in assets for more than 9.2 million retirement plan participants. It is the nation’s second-largest retirement plan record keeper by total participants (Pensions & Investments, April 2019). Empower serves all segments of the employer-sponsored retirement plan market: government 457 plans; small, midsize and large corporate 401 (k) clients; non-profit 403 (b) entities; private-label recordkeeping clients; and Individual Retirement Account customers. In April 2019, the company was named the “Best Company to Work for in Colorado” by career website Zippia. For more information please visit www.Empower-retirement.com.

1Information refers to all retirement business of Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company and its subsidiaries and affiliates, including Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company of New York, marketed under Empower Retirement brand. Ranking based on total participant accounts as of March 31, 2019. Source, Pensions & Investments, 2019 Defined Contribution Survey Rankings as of March 31, 2019.

2As of March 31, 2019. Information refers to all retirement business of Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company and its subsidiaries and affiliates, including Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company of New York, marketed under the Empower Retirement brand.

3 Information refers to the business of Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company and its subsidiaries, including Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company of New York. As of March 31, 2019, GWL&A’s consolidated total assets under administration (AUA) are $638B. AUA is a non-GAAP measure and does not reflect the financial stability or strength of a company. GWL&A’s statutory assets total $57.1B and liabilities total $55.7B. GWL&A of NY statutory assets total $2.2B and liabilities total $2.1B.

Learn More:

To learn more about how we’re empowering plan sponsors and their participants to be more engaged in their retirement plans than ever before, call us at 800-719-9914.

Empower is a marketing name of Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company. RO974176-1019


© Business Wire 2019
