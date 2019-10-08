 Empower Retirement names Carol Kline Chief Information Officer

Empower Retirement today announced the appointment of Carol Kline as Chief Information Officer, where she will provide strategic (IT) information technology leadership and direction for all Empower business units and lead the team that will deliver technology solutions to help power the business and drive innovation and operational excellence throughout the organization.

Kline will be responsible for defining and delivering the IT strategy and capabilities across the Empower enterprise and will be a key contributor to Empower’s business-to-business and business-to-consumer engagement strategies, which have a strong emphasis on digital innovation. She will lead technology delivery across the organization through data analytics, business intelligence, application development and support, infrastructure, security and technical services.

Kline, who will lead a team of 850, will report to Empower President and CEO Edmund F. Murphy, III. The appointment is effective Oct. 14, 2019.

“Carol will play a fundamental role across the Empower organization to help grow our business and drive the kind of innovation that has been the hallmark of our clients’ success,” said Murphy. “Carol has a demonstrated track record of leading forward-thinking technology strategies. She knows how to collaborate with business leaders and has the ability to apply technological change to improve business processes and performance. I look forward to welcoming her to Empower.”

Kline joins Empower during a period of sustained and aggressive growth. Formed in 2014, Empower is currently the nation’s second largest retirement services provider1 serving more than 9.2 million Americans saving for retirement through approximately 39,000 retirement plans.2 Empower administers $638 billion in assets.3

Kline brings extensive technology and business background to her new role. She comes to Empower from business process services provider Conduent, where she served as CIO and was responsible for the company’s technology strategy, including delivery for all products, client platforms and internal information technology.

Kline also has held the position of Executive Vice President and CIO for Teletech and held executive and senior leadership positions at EchoStar, America Online and Qwest. She brings more than 30 years' experience in planning and executing technology strategies, improving customer experiences, and working with leaders across all business lines.

She holds an undergraduate degree from Ohio Northern University and a Master of Business Administration from Case Western Reserve University in Ohio.

Kline will work from Empower headquarters at Greenwood Village, Colorado.

