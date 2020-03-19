Empower Retirement : urges Congress to enact disaster relief for retirement savers

American savers need help during unprecedented time of COVID (19) and market volatility

Empower Retirement is asking the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service for regulatory guidance and relief packages for Americans saving for retirement.

In the wake of the COVID (19) outbreak and related impacts on the economy and financial markets, Empower is joining industry peers in asking for relief on behalf of the 9.4 million working Americans it serves through workplace retirement plans and Individual Retirement Accounts. In a letter dated March 17, 2020 Empower is asking to allow:

Retirement plan participants to withdraw retirement savings early without a 10 percent tax.

Qualified disaster distributions in income over three years.

Withdrawals up to $100,000 from their qualified retirement plans with the income tax for the withdrawal spread out over three years.

Empower is working with industry trade groups to advance these and other measures. As in previous times of disaster, Congress and regulatory agencies have taken swift action to provide assistance to Americans with retirement savings plans.

“Empower is asking for relief that would make it easier for retirement plan participants, including Individual Retirement Account owners, to access their retirement funds during this unprecedented time of novel Coronavirus and resulting market volatility,” said Edmund F. Murphy III, Empower Retirement President and CEO.

Empower, the nation’s second largest retirement services provider by plan participants,1 serves the retirement needs of approximately 9.4 million Americans through 39,000 retirement plans.

“During this extraordinary time, the ability for Americans to have access to cash is essential,” Murphy said. “Empower stands ready to join industry leaders, lawmakers and government regulators to work out a solution that provides relief to American retirement savers.”

Empower joins other industry leaders in its request to Congress and regulatory agencies for guidance and swift action on relief packages that would enable American workers to access their savings as needed.

