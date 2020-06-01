Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Empowering Anti-Bullying Children's Book Introduces Readers to New Female Superhero Lilbeebye

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 06:31am EDT

BALTIMORE, Md., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through the use of brilliant illustrations and storytelling, readers are introduced to a relatable new female action hero in the empowering anti-bullying children’s book “Lilbeebye Stings Bully” by Theresa Shields. Lilbeebye is a regular little girl who has a secret power to sting honey love into the hearts of those who bullied and picked on other children who were afraid to defend themselves.

Readers of all ages who have been victims to bullying will be inspired by Lilbeebye’s bravery and those that have been bullies themselves will learn how to treat everyone with love and respect through the examples provided by Lilbeebye. The book also teaches readers that if they care for one another they can help make the world a better place, to treat people how they want to be treated and to always be kind and love one another.

“I feel like bullying is a big problem in our society,” said Shields. “I wanted to develop a character kids could relate to and learn from especially if they have problems with bullying.”

The book also celebrates faith and Christianity as the bully characters become inspired by Lilbeebye’s acts of kindness to start going to church every Sunday where they provide their testimony on their change in attitude toward people. To learn more, please visit www.lilbeebye.com.

“Lilbeebye Stings Bully”
By Theresa Shields
ISBN: 978-1-7960-9112-0 (sc); 978-1-7960-9113-7 (hc); 978-1-7960-9111-3 (e)
Available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Xlibris 

About the Author
Theresa Shields is a rising author from Baltimore, Maryland who created the story “Lilbeebye Stings Bully.” She is a proud mother and grandmother and was inspired to write this book to address the bullying issues that are happening all over the world. Her messages of love, kindness and positivity are needed more than ever during these times of uncertainty and her superhero Lilbeebye is a beacon of hope and inspiration for readers of all ages.

Xlibris Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider created in 1997 by authors, for authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibris.com or call 1-888-795-4274 to receive a free publishing guide.

Attachment 

Lauren Dickerson
LAVIDGE
480-306-7117
ldickerson@lavidge.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:51aSPINEWAY : Minutes of the Extraordinary and Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of 26 May 2020 Capital decrease
PU
06:51aZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONIN S A : Resignation from the Supervisory Board of ZE PAK SA
PU
06:51aGROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES : Appointment of director
PU
06:51aEXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:51aBOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Launches DIRECTSENSE™ Technology
PR
06:51aTHERAPEUTICSMD : Announces Appointment of James C. D'Arecca as Chief Financial Officer and Retirement of Daniel A. Cartwright as Chief Financial Officer
BU
06:51aNews Outlets Are Liable for Others' Facebook Comments, Court Rules
DJ
06:50aCALERES INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:49aSpanish telecom operator MasMovil agrees $3.3 billion private equity bid
RE
06:49aASTRO AEROSPACE LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC. : ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES : COMPLETES $90 MILLION RETAIL PORTFOLIO SALE
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
3THAI BEVERAGE : THAI BEVERAGE : Waiting for Better Conditions Before Considering Beer IPO
4MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. : Spanish telecom operator MasMovil agrees $3.3 billion private equity bid
5A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : JP Morgan takes a positive view

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group