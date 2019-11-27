Empowering Better Inventory Management with Advanced Supply Chain Analytics | Request a FREE Proposal to Gain Comprehensive Insights

Log in
Empowering Better Inventory Management with Advanced Supply Chain Analytics

11/27/2019

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the addition of new services to its supply chain analytics solutions portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005355/en/

As cognitive technologies and advanced analytics techniques become more commonplace in supply chain analytics, companies may see an explosion of further benefits. We hope you don’t want to get left behind. Request a FREE proposal to start your analytics journey.

In today’s big data era, supply chains are increasingly becoming data-dependent and companies who cannot track and manage supply chain functions fall behind when it comes to making informed business decisions. Supply chain analytics acts as a nexus between industries and the gigantic troves of supply chain information lying at their disposal.

Quantzig’s Supply Chain Analytics Capabilities

Inventory Optimization

Purchase Order Flow Management

Cost to Serve Optimization

Quantzig’s inventory optimization solutions empower organizations to strike the perfect balance of lowering their overall inventory investments while improving service levels.

 

Learn more: http://bit.ly/33sA4Sd

We can help you manage the purchase order life-cycle, right from creation through approval and delivery. A well-planned purchase order management system also reduces costs by centralizing your purchasing processes.

 

Learn more: http://bit.ly/35vQOts

Cost to serve optimization revolves around the analysis and quantification of all the activities and costs incurred to fulfill customer demand for products throughout the end-to-end supply chain.

 

Learn more: http://bit.ly/2DjTSwP

 

Looking for a supply chain analytics solution provider who can guide you right from scratch? We’ve got the analytics expertise and the right tools to guide you. Speak to our analytics experts to get started.

According to Quantzig’s supply chain analytics experts, “With every economy becoming globalized and businesses expanding their market footprint, logistics and manufacturing processes are becoming complex and challenging across industries.”

How can supply chain analytics help your business?

  1. Leveraging supply chain analytics can help you anticipate demand and predict and monitor supply and replenishment policies and plan the inventory flow of goods and services.
  2. Using analytics supply chain managers can reduce material purchases through improvements in supply chain practices and better price negotiation outcomes.
  3. Quantzig’s supply chain analytics solutions play a key role in enhancing the performance of the supply chain by improving supply chain visibility, managing volatility, and reducing fluctuations in cost.
  4. Schedule a FREE Demo to gain expert insights on how our supply chain analytics solutions can help you drive measurable growth.

We are dedicated to developing and implementing customer-orientated solutions for the most complex supply chain issues in automotive, manufacturing, and logistics. Request for more information to gain comprehensive insights into our portfolio of supply chain analytics solutions

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
