Empowering Diversity, Growth, and Equality in Leadership: Match Marketing Group Launches Program in Celebration of International Women's Day

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Match Marketing Group
proudly announces the launch of their EDGE Leadership Group initiative,
an effort to foster success, growth and learning opportunities for all.
The program will launch in the Boulder office, and ultimately roll out
to the full Match agency, including their Chicago, Connecticut, and
Toronto offices.
EDGE - which stands for Empowering Diversity, Growth, and Equality in
leadership - will provide an ongoing program for Match employees
that develops leaders, fosters a spirit of collaboration and maximizes
the power of diverse voices. Participants will engage in trainings,
networking, forums, speakers, and career development resources, with the
goal of cultivating a community that is both educational and empowering.
Each month will focus on specific leadership style or avenue, including
topics such as “Neuroplasticity & The Leadership Mindset”, “Learning
Leadership Styles from Outdoor Leadership”, and “Women’s Real Power At
Work.” This month, the program will kick off with a workshop with Leeds
School of Business Professor Dr. Stefanie Johnson on how to address
unconscious bias. In addition, EDGE will collaborate to address policies
and develop opportunities to better support a diverse workplace, such as
Family Leave policies for men and women.
“We see this as a logical next step in the nationwide conversation
around diversity and mutual understanding in the workplace,” says
Christian Gani, Managing Director of the Match Boulder office. “Match
believes in empowering our employees to be great leaders, and to us this
is the best way to do that, while also opening up crucial channels of
communication.”
For more information on EDGE and its mission, contact the leader of this
initiative, Julie Causa, at 393.447.7363 or julie.causa@matchmg.com
About Match Marketing Group
Match Marketing Group is
North America’s leading consumer engagement agency, driving conversion
through creative experiences and precision analytics. Match has been
delivering innovative marketing, sales and retail solutions to leading
brands for more than a decade. Its client roster includes Fortune 100
companies across all major industry categories including Mars, Pepsi,
Adidas, Nestle, Ford, and Progressive. To learn more, visit www.matchmg.com
