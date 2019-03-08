Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Empowering Diversity, Growth, and Equality in Leadership: Match Marketing Group Launches Program in Celebration of International Women's Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 12:36pm EST

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Match Marketing Group proudly announces the launch of their EDGE Leadership Group initiative, an effort to foster success, growth and learning opportunities for all. The program will launch in the Boulder office, and ultimately roll out to the full Match agency, including their Chicago, Connecticut, and Toronto offices.

EDGE - which stands for Empowering Diversity, Growth, and Equality in leadership - will provide an ongoing program for Match employees that develops leaders, fosters a spirit of collaboration and maximizes the power of diverse voices. Participants will engage in trainings, networking, forums, speakers, and career development resources, with the goal of cultivating a community that is both educational and empowering.

Each month will focus on specific leadership style or avenue, including topics such as “Neuroplasticity & The Leadership Mindset”, “Learning Leadership Styles from Outdoor Leadership”, and “Women’s Real Power At Work.” This month, the program will kick off with a workshop with Leeds School of Business Professor Dr. Stefanie Johnson on how to address unconscious bias. In addition, EDGE will collaborate to address policies and develop opportunities to better support a diverse workplace, such as Family Leave policies for men and women.

“We see this as a logical next step in the nationwide conversation around diversity and mutual understanding in the workplace,” says Christian Gani, Managing Director of the Match Boulder office. “Match believes in empowering our employees to be great leaders, and to us this is the best way to do that, while also opening up crucial channels of communication.”

For more information on EDGE and its mission, contact the leader of this initiative, Julie Causa, at 393.447.7363 or julie.causa@matchmg.com

About Match Marketing Group
Match Marketing Group is North America’s leading consumer engagement agency, driving conversion through creative experiences and precision analytics. Match has been delivering innovative marketing, sales and retail solutions to leading brands for more than a decade. Its client roster includes Fortune 100 companies across all major industry categories including Mars, Pepsi, Adidas, Nestle, Ford, and Progressive. To learn more, visit www.matchmg.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:18pAM BEST : Assigns Credit Ratings to Reunion Re Compañia de Reaseguros S.A.
BU
01:18pOTELCO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
01:16pBRAEMAR HOTEL & RESORTS : HOTELS & RESORTS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
01:15pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : What's Behind TrovaGene's Volatile Ride?
PU
01:14pWPEO Announces Significant Increases in Number of Contracts With Women Business Owners
PR
01:13pOil drops 2 percent as economic outlook weakens, U.S. supply surges
RE
01:13pMISSION READY : IIROC Trading Resumption - MRS
AQ
01:11pAMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
01:11pTECNOTREE OYJ : The District Court of Länsi-Uusimaa resolved to reject the petition of Viking Acquisitions Corp. for the payment of a supplementary share under the restructuring programme
AQ
01:10pELEVATE CREDIT : Description Annual Report
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK : DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK CEOS RESUME TALKS: Focus magazine
2INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
3888 HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY : Ladbrokes-owner GVC Holdings falls 18 percent as top bosses cut bets
4EMERSON ELECTRIC : EMERSON ELECTRIC : As trade wars rage, Emerson plots new U.S. expansion
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Correction to Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.