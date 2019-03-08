Empowering Diversity, Growth, and Equality in Leadership: Match Marketing Group Launches Program in Celebration of International Women's Day

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Match Marketing Group proudly announces the launch of their EDGE Leadership Group initiative, an effort to foster success, growth and learning opportunities for all. The program will launch in the Boulder office, and ultimately roll out to the full Match agency, including their Chicago, Connecticut, and Toronto offices.

EDGE - which stands for Empowering Diversity, Growth, and Equality in leadership - will provide an ongoing program for Match employees that develops leaders, fosters a spirit of collaboration and maximizes the power of diverse voices. Participants will engage in trainings, networking, forums, speakers, and career development resources, with the goal of cultivating a community that is both educational and empowering.

Each month will focus on specific leadership style or avenue, including topics such as “Neuroplasticity & The Leadership Mindset”, “Learning Leadership Styles from Outdoor Leadership”, and “Women’s Real Power At Work.” This month, the program will kick off with a workshop with Leeds School of Business Professor Dr. Stefanie Johnson on how to address unconscious bias. In addition, EDGE will collaborate to address policies and develop opportunities to better support a diverse workplace, such as Family Leave policies for men and women.

“We see this as a logical next step in the nationwide conversation around diversity and mutual understanding in the workplace,” says Christian Gani, Managing Director of the Match Boulder office. “Match believes in empowering our employees to be great leaders, and to us this is the best way to do that, while also opening up crucial channels of communication.”

For more information on EDGE and its mission, contact the leader of this initiative, Julie Causa, at 393.447.7363 or julie.causa@matchmg.com

