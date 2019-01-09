EnCap Flatrock Midstream : Promotes Sam Pitts to Managing Partner

EnCap
Flatrock Midstream (“EnCap Flatrock”) today announced the promotion
of Sam
Pitts to managing partner. Mr. Pitts joins Managing Partners Bill
Waldrip, Billy Lemmons, Dennis Jaggi, Dave Kurtz and Greg King in the
leadership and management of the firm.
Mr. Pitts joined EnCap Flatrock Midstream as managing director in 2014
and was promoted to partner in January 2018. He serves on the board of
directors of several EnCap Flatrock portfolio companies including Aspen
Midstream, LLC; Greenfield Midstream, LLC; Lotus Midstream, LLC; Nuevo
Midstream Dos, LLC; and Tradition Midstream, LLC.
“In recent years, we have originated and closed several large
transactions. Sam’s elevation to managing partner recognizes his
significant accomplishments in this arena,” said EnCap Flatrock Managing
Partner and Founder Bill Waldrip. “Sam has played an active role in the
deployment of a significant amount of capital across multiple large
investments and distinguished himself in the areas of opportunity
origination, business judgment and team leadership. Sam’s promotion is
an important step in our continued development of future leadership
talent. The EnCap Flatrock team is the strongest and deepest it has ever
been.”
“Last year EnCap Flatrock celebrated its 10th anniversary. I’m proud to
be part of this exceptional team and honored to help lead the firm into
the next decade,” Mr. Pitts said. “We are executing some very exciting,
very sizable deals and I am confident they will produce strong results
for our investors, our management teams and their customers. I’m very
excited about the future and grateful for this opportunity.”
Prior to joining EnCap Flatrock Midstream, Mr. Pitts was part of the
senior leadership team at Citigroup’s Global Energy Investment Banking
Group. In this capacity, he focused on financial advisory work related
to mergers, acquisitions and divestitures within the midstream and
upstream sectors, as well as public and private capital market raises.
Mr. Pitts holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance
from the University of Texas at Austin.
About EnCap Flatrock Midstream
EnCap Flatrock Midstream provides value-added growth capital to proven
management teams focused on midstream infrastructure opportunities
across North America. The firm was formed in 2008 by a partnership
between EnCap
Investments L.P. and Flatrock Energy Advisors, LLC. Based in San
Antonio with offices in Oklahoma City and Houston, the firm manages
investment commitments of nearly $9 billion from a broad group of
prestigious institutional investors. EnCap Flatrock Midstream is
currently making commitments to new management teams from EFM Fund IV, a
$3.25 billion fund. For more information please visit www.efmidstream.com.
