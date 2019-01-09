EnCap Flatrock Midstream : Promotes Sam Pitts to Managing Partner

EnCap Flatrock Midstream (“EnCap Flatrock”) today announced the promotion of Sam Pitts to managing partner. Mr. Pitts joins Managing Partners Bill Waldrip, Billy Lemmons, Dennis Jaggi, Dave Kurtz and Greg King in the leadership and management of the firm.

Mr. Pitts joined EnCap Flatrock Midstream as managing director in 2014 and was promoted to partner in January 2018. He serves on the board of directors of several EnCap Flatrock portfolio companies including Aspen Midstream, LLC; Greenfield Midstream, LLC; Lotus Midstream, LLC; Nuevo Midstream Dos, LLC; and Tradition Midstream, LLC.

“In recent years, we have originated and closed several large transactions. Sam’s elevation to managing partner recognizes his significant accomplishments in this arena,” said EnCap Flatrock Managing Partner and Founder Bill Waldrip. “Sam has played an active role in the deployment of a significant amount of capital across multiple large investments and distinguished himself in the areas of opportunity origination, business judgment and team leadership. Sam’s promotion is an important step in our continued development of future leadership talent. The EnCap Flatrock team is the strongest and deepest it has ever been.”

“Last year EnCap Flatrock celebrated its 10th anniversary. I’m proud to be part of this exceptional team and honored to help lead the firm into the next decade,” Mr. Pitts said. “We are executing some very exciting, very sizable deals and I am confident they will produce strong results for our investors, our management teams and their customers. I’m very excited about the future and grateful for this opportunity.”

Prior to joining EnCap Flatrock Midstream, Mr. Pitts was part of the senior leadership team at Citigroup’s Global Energy Investment Banking Group. In this capacity, he focused on financial advisory work related to mergers, acquisitions and divestitures within the midstream and upstream sectors, as well as public and private capital market raises. Mr. Pitts holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

About EnCap Flatrock Midstream

EnCap Flatrock Midstream provides value-added growth capital to proven management teams focused on midstream infrastructure opportunities across North America. The firm was formed in 2008 by a partnership between EnCap Investments L.P. and Flatrock Energy Advisors, LLC. Based in San Antonio with offices in Oklahoma City and Houston, the firm manages investment commitments of nearly $9 billion from a broad group of prestigious institutional investors. EnCap Flatrock Midstream is currently making commitments to new management teams from EFM Fund IV, a $3.25 billion fund. For more information please visit www.efmidstream.com.

