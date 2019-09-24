Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EnHelix Unveils the First Blockchain-Based Commodity Trading Software at Houston Gastech Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 07:05am EDT

HOUSTON, Texas, Sept. 24, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EnHelix an award-winning oil and gas commodity trading and logistics management software with artificial intelligence and blockchain, today announced the launch of its new Marketplace Blockchain software for commodity trading companies. (VIDEO)

EnHelix Blockchain-Based Commodity Trading Software

HOUSTON, Texas,, Sep 24, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EnHelix(R), an award-winning oil and gas commodity trading and logistics management software with artificial intelligence and blockchain, today announced the launch of its new Marketplace Blockchain software for commodity trading companies. The new software is an advanced blockchain solution for trading companies which helps to standardize and automate its system of physical trades. It reduces frauds and operational risks, and expedites payment.

The public launch marks the world's first fully operational, enterprise pre-trade and post-trade blockchain trading system for all commodity markets. After the beta period ended, the initial response was overwhelming, with over 50 companies and consulting partners signed up to explore EnHelix Marketplace blockchain trading system.

Speaking about the new products, Jen Wang, Marketing Director of EnHelix attending Gastech conference, said: "Our marketplace blockchain is a fit-for-purpose configurable software that works on top of major CTRM or ETRM systems with the goals of faster production blockchain trading system in weeks not years."

"Our customers are thrilled on how secure and production-ready the Marketplace blockchain system is and how it can help them solve the pre-trade and trade execution fractured processes that have plagued the industry for years," she added.

With EnHelix marketplace blockchain solution, companies can now streamline their trading processes with blockchain with much-improved speed and security. This benefits everyone along the supply chain from market participants to customers.

How EnHelix Marketplace blockchain software for commodity trading companies makes a difference in efficient trade processes and better blockchain implementation experience.

EnHelix Marketplace blockchain software makes a lot of difference for commodity trading companies in the following ways:
* It provides traders with a new blockchain tool to automate trade execution and reduce trade discrepancies while maintaining trading flexibility and optionality.
* Marketplace blockchain system works as an upstream system to ETRM; it is designed to integrate with customers' existing ETRM systems without expensive modifications
* With narrowing MiFID II exemptions and widening reporting scope, EnHelix Marketplace can strengthen reporting needs and address transparency issues
* EnHelix Marketplace gives companies total control, agility, and flexibility with turn-key solutions to faster production blockchain system. It also enables them to gain the benefits of the distributed blockchain technologies across their trading network.

EnHelix Marketplace is part of larger EnHelix Blockchain family of software solutions serving the commodity trading, logistics, and financial segments.

More information: https://blockchain.enhelix.com

About EnHelix(R):

EnHelix is a global software leader in providing commodity trading and logistics management solutions driven by integrated Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence to serve the value chain across crude oil, natural gas, LNG, refined products, petroleum, chemical, NGL, renewals, power, and other commodity markets. Learn more: https://www.enhelix.com/

*(LOGO 72dpi: https://www.enhelix.com//themes/custom/signflow_enhelix/images/enhelix_logo.png)

VIDEO (YouTube):
https://youtu.be/g6nz2bc-D0w

*IMAGE link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0924s2p-enhelix-blockchain-300dpi.jpg

News Source: EnHelix

Related link: https://www.enhelix.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/enhelix-unveils-the-first-blockchain-based-commodity-trading-software-at-houston-gastech-event/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:28aUK accounting regulator mulls examining Thomas Cook failure
RE
07:25aTSX futures advance on U.S.-China trade hopes
RE
07:24aEuro below $1.10 as German survey fails to dispel slowdown fears
RE
07:22aNATIONAL PORK BOARD : A Focus on Continuous Improvement
PU
07:20aGlobal trade talk lifts shares, pound whipsawed by Brexit drama
RE
07:20aSAUDI ARAMCO IPO UNLIKELY TO HAPPEN THIS YEAR AFTER OIL ATTACKS : sources
RE
07:17aWORLD BANK : & UN Join Hands with Bangladesh to Improve Road Safety
PU
07:16aOil prices fall due to weak economic data, Saudi output recovery
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:12aTrade talk lifts shares, pound whipsawed by Brexit drama
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : After Thomas Cook collapse, Johnson asks why bosses got paid millions
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Receives 33% Equity Interest in Ant Financial
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : BNP's prime brokerage deal with Deutsche may transfer 1,000 staff
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : Swiss probe incident involving ex-Credit Suisse banker Khan, private ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group