EnHelix Unveils the First Blockchain-Based Commodity Trading Software at Houston Gastech Event

HOUSTON, Texas,, Sep 24, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EnHelix(R), an award-winning oil and gas commodity trading and logistics management software with artificial intelligence and blockchain, today announced the launch of its new Marketplace Blockchain software for commodity trading companies. The new software is an advanced blockchain solution for trading companies which helps to standardize and automate its system of physical trades. It reduces frauds and operational risks, and expedites payment.



The public launch marks the world's first fully operational, enterprise pre-trade and post-trade blockchain trading system for all commodity markets. After the beta period ended, the initial response was overwhelming, with over 50 companies and consulting partners signed up to explore EnHelix Marketplace blockchain trading system.



Speaking about the new products, Jen Wang, Marketing Director of EnHelix attending Gastech conference, said: "Our marketplace blockchain is a fit-for-purpose configurable software that works on top of major CTRM or ETRM systems with the goals of faster production blockchain trading system in weeks not years."



"Our customers are thrilled on how secure and production-ready the Marketplace blockchain system is and how it can help them solve the pre-trade and trade execution fractured processes that have plagued the industry for years," she added.



With EnHelix marketplace blockchain solution, companies can now streamline their trading processes with blockchain with much-improved speed and security. This benefits everyone along the supply chain from market participants to customers.



How EnHelix Marketplace blockchain software for commodity trading companies makes a difference in efficient trade processes and better blockchain implementation experience.



EnHelix Marketplace blockchain software makes a lot of difference for commodity trading companies in the following ways:

* It provides traders with a new blockchain tool to automate trade execution and reduce trade discrepancies while maintaining trading flexibility and optionality.

* Marketplace blockchain system works as an upstream system to ETRM; it is designed to integrate with customers' existing ETRM systems without expensive modifications

* With narrowing MiFID II exemptions and widening reporting scope, EnHelix Marketplace can strengthen reporting needs and address transparency issues

* EnHelix Marketplace gives companies total control, agility, and flexibility with turn-key solutions to faster production blockchain system. It also enables them to gain the benefits of the distributed blockchain technologies across their trading network.



EnHelix Marketplace is part of larger EnHelix Blockchain family of software solutions serving the commodity trading, logistics, and financial segments.



More information: https://blockchain.enhelix.com



About EnHelix(R):



EnHelix is a global software leader in providing commodity trading and logistics management solutions driven by integrated Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence to serve the value chain across crude oil, natural gas, LNG, refined products, petroleum, chemical, NGL, renewals, power, and other commodity markets. Learn more: https://www.enhelix.com/



*(LOGO 72dpi: https://www.enhelix.com//themes/custom/signflow_enhelix/images/enhelix_logo.png)



VIDEO (YouTube):

https://youtu.be/g6nz2bc-D0w



*IMAGE link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0924s2p-enhelix-blockchain-300dpi.jpg



News Source: EnHelix

Related link: https://www.enhelix.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/enhelix-unveils-the-first-blockchain-based-commodity-trading-software-at-houston-gastech-event/