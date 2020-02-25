Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Enapter : Reveals New Electrolyser EL 2.1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 10:01pm EST

TOKYO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enapter today presents the new model of the patented AEM electrolyser - the EL 2.1 - at the International Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Expo 2020 in Tokyo. A year after Enapter presented its first electrolyser, the new generation hydrogen generator significantly improves the design of its predecessor. The EL 2.1 consumes 8 percent less energy and is significantly smaller, which translates into a 20 percent reduction in space requirement.  

Enapter Reveals New Electrolyser EL 2.1 (PRNewsfoto/Enapter)

Enapter's unique approach to hydrogen generation is to produce a standardized, scalable and flexible electrolyser. 

"We are very close to METI's efficiency goal for 2030 - 10 years ahead: we produce one kilogram of hydrogen with 4.4 kW/Nm3," announces Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, Chairman at Enapter, and continues: "With a growing demand from 200 to 4K tons of hydrogen in 2020, to 300K tons in 2030, decentralized systems with no hydrogen transportation cost will make a huge difference."

A more compact EL2.1 allows system integrators to deploy the modular electrolysers in all kinds of applications including energy storage, Power-to-X, refuelling, or other industrial uses. Due to the lower operating and standby power consumption, the energy-efficiency and cost-effectiveness of customers' overall solutions improve.

Enapter also published the latest version of its software defined Energy Management System (EMS) that further simplifies and quickens integration of modules. The EL 2.1 is the first system that is natively using the EMS, enabling the electrolyser into any kind of system setup. The software renders energy systems more efficient, reliable and sustainable through advances in connectivity, data analytics and flow management using industry-grade security via the Enapter Cloud. Schmidt is confident, "Hydrogen and the Japanese concept of Society 5.0 belong together. Autonomy based on Big Data, AI and IoT will drive the hydrogen energy infrastructure. Our modular Electrolyser and software approach will play a part in it," he adds.

Enapter is showcasing the EL 2.1 from Wednesday, February 26 to Friday, February 28 at the FC Expo at booth W20-78, West Hall 4F.  

About Enapter 

Enapter is an award-winning company. It manufactures highly efficient, modular hydrogen generators using Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) electrolysis. Its core technology has a 10-year proven track record. It is the foundation for the unique low-cost, compact electrolyser. They are used internationally in industries like energy, mobility, telecommunications, heat and more. Enapter has offices in Italy, Germany, Thailand and Russia. Enapter plans to open its office in Japan Mid 2020. https://www.enapter.com/  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1095159/Enapter_New_Electrolyser.jpg

Contacts:
Vaitea Cowan
Head of Communications
vaitea@enapter.com  
+49-30-3394-1380

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enapter-reveals-new-electrolyser-el-2-1--301011162.html

SOURCE Enapter


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:01pInteractive Children's Books Market 2020-2024 | Using Interactive Books for Early Literacy to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:53pUNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS : FY2019 Results Presentation
PU
10:53pHAPPILY EVER AFTER : Best Buy employee, family together at last
PU
10:51pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SIX, SPR and WBK
GL
10:51pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FSCT, PTLA and QD
GL
10:51pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OPRA, WBK, SPR and SSL
GL
10:51pTRULIEVE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Trulieve Cannabis Corp. - TCNNF
BU
10:48pUNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS : FY2019 Corporate Governance Statement & Appendix 4G
PU
10:47pROKMASTER RESOURCES : Makes First Option Payment in Connection with Option to Acquire 100% of the Revel Ridge Gold-Polymetallic Project
AQ
10:43pFIRST RESOURCES : Notice of Book Closure Date of Dividend
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group