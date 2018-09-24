Enapter : is at Solar Power International in Anaheim, Showcasing its Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) Electrolyser

It is the first time that Enapter showcases its Anion Exchange Membrane
(AEM) Electrolyser in the US at Hydrogen + Fuel Cells North America
(booth 4158 in Hall D) during Solar Power International, North America
Smart Energy Week. “Enapter provides the building blocks of the future
of energy”, says Enapter’s Head of Operations, Jan-Justus Schmidt.
Schmidt will reveal in his talk at the public forum on Wednesday 26 at
1:40pm how the ambitious startup is setting out to provide energy
independence and security with a revolutionary decentralized and
flexible Hydrogen solution.
Enapter develops and manufactures scalable and stackable electrolyser
systems ranging in size from 0.5Nm3/h to 10Nm3/h.
“Enapter’s electrolysers are unique in the market as they are small,
flexible, and modular”, explains Vaitea Cowan, Head of Communications,
and continues: “Our customers choose our electrolyser because they are
the most cost-effective systems as they don’t require the use of any
noble metals”. They produce clean and dry hydrogen, directly compressed
to 35 bar. The electrolyser can be powered from any source – in the case
of solar and wind with zero emission. Cowan is to provide an elevator
pitch on the cost-competitiveness of Enapter’s electrolysers on Thursday
27 at 11:00am at the public forum.
Enapter is going beyond hardware when building the future of energy and
will also show its new open source energy monitoring and management
system. It allows for easy integration, quick set up, remote control and
management. End users can understand their system’s performance, and
system integrators can easily install Hydrogen storages in remote
locations.
About Enapter
Enapter designs and manufactures highly efficient and modular hydrogen
generators, using AEM electrolysis. Its core technology has a 10-year
proven track record and is the foundation for a unique range of
low-cost, compact hydrogen electrolysers. Today, they are already used
internationally in the telecommunications, academia, and agricultural
and residential fields. The team combines electrochemical and IT
expertise to drive the Hydrogen Economy from both hardware and software
standpoints. For more information please visit the website www.enapter.com.
Meet the team:
Meet the team in Hall D, booth 4158, from Monday, September 24 to
Thursday, 27. Enapter will be demonstrating the Enapter Energy
management system and answering all questions on the AEM Electrolyser
technology.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005082/en/