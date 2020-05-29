Enauta Participações : AGM - Rules and Procedures for Participation and Remote Voting

Rules and Procedures for Participation and Remote Voting in Enauta's Shareholders' Annual and Extraordinary Meeting Registration for Digital Participation Enauta will make the Zoom digital platform available for shareholders to participate and/or remotely vote at Enauta's Shareholders' Annual and Extraordinary Meeting ("AGOE"), without prejudice to the use of the remote voting instrument as a means of exercising voting rights. For participation and voting in the AGOE, shareholders shall observe all the procedures described below. Shareholders shall request access to the AGOE by sending an e-mail to the following address: assembleia2020@enauta.com.br, expressly indicating the e-mail address to which the link and access password should be sent. The e-mail with the access request shall be sent by June 22, 2020 and shall be accompanied with the necessary documents for participation in the AGOE, as detailed in the Call Notice and in the Participation Manual. The Company warns that shareholders that do not send an e-mail requesting access to the AGOE and attaching the necessary participation documents by the deadline required herein will not be able to participate in the AGOE. The Company further requests that the e-mail to be sent also contains an indication as to whether the shareholder wishes (i) to simply participate in the AGOE, whether or not he/she has sent a remote voting instrument; or (ii) to participate and vote in the AGOE, in which case all voting instructions eventually received by means of remote voting instrument for that shareholder, identified by means of his/her registration number in the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) or in the National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ), shall be disregarded. Once the registration has been made, the shareholder will receive an invitation with the link and password required to participate in the AGOE through the Zoom platform. The link and password received will be personal and cannot be shared under penalty of liability. 1

The registered shareholders also undertake not to record or reproduce, in whole or in part, or transfer, to any third party, shareholder or not, the contents or any information transmitted by virtual means during the conduction of the AGOE. If any registered shareholder does not receive the individual invitation to access the AGOE until twelve (12) hours prior to the beginning of the AGOE (10:00 p.m. on June 23, 2020), he/she should contact through e-mail assembleia2020@enauta.com.br no later than two (2) hours prior to the beginning of the AGOE, that is, no until 8:00 a.m. on June 24, 2020. Participation and/or Voting on the Digital Platform The Company stresses that the Zoom platform complies with the requirements set forth in art. 21-C, § 1 of CVM Instruction 481/09, as amended by CVM Instruction 622/20, which are the possibility of manifestation and simultaneous access to documents presented during the AGOE that have not been previously made available; ( ii) full recording by the Company of the AGOE; and (iii) the possibility of communication between the attending shareholders through the chat option on the platform. Participation through such digital platform will combine audio and image, and shareholders will be required to keep their camera switched on during the course of the AGOE in order to ensure authenticity of communications. Any written statements by any shareholder present may be sent to the AGOE meeting board until the closing of the AGOE to the e-mail address: assembleia2020@enauta.com.br. The attending shareholders hereby authorize the Company to use any information contained in the recording of the AGOE for (i) registration of the possibility of manifestation and visualization of the documents presented during the AGOE; (ii) registration of the authenticity and security of the communications during the AGOE; (iii) registration of the presence and the votes cast; (iv) compliance with a legal order from competent authorities; and (v) defense of the Company, its managers and contracted third parties, in any judicial, arbitration, regulatory or administrative sphere. The Company shall not be liable for any operational or connection problem that the shareholder may face, as well as for any other issue that may hinder or make it impossible to participate in the AGOE by digital means. Exclusively with regard to doubts as to access 2

or use of the Zoom platform, shareholders may contact technical assistance, including in real time, by telephone (21) 99879-6631 or by e-mail suporte@enauta.com.br. The Company recommends that shareholders (i) test and get acquainted with the Zoom platform in advance to avoid incompatibility of their electronic devices with the platform and other problems with their use on the day of the AGOE; (ii) ensure compatibility of their respective electronic devices with the use of the platform by video and audio; and (iii) access the platform at least 30 minutes prior to the beginning of AGOE in order to avoid possible operational problems. Shareholders that participate and/or vote via Zoom will be considered present at the AGOE, and signatories of the respective minutes and attendance book, pursuant to article 21-V, paragraph 1st of CVM Instruction 481/09, as amended by CVM Instruction 622/20. Any doubts regarding the foregoing may be clarified by contacting assembleia2020@enauta.com.br. 3