Enauta Participações : Apresentação de investidores 1T20

20 years ago we began our journey, opening the paths to the oil and gas industry in Brazil.

Each discovery is a beginning: from the Manati Field, that brought gas to the northeast of Brazil to the Atlanta Field, that made us the first independent operator to produce oil in deep-water, passing through the biggest IPO of 2011.

We have the power to make great achievements since we are specialists in Brazil and in the oil and gas industry.

We sail with right destination, since energy is our path.