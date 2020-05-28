Enauta Participações : Apresentação de investidores 1T20

Log in
05/28/2020 | 03:46pm EDT

Energy is our beacon

20 years ago we began our journey, opening the paths to the oil and gas industry in Brazil.

Each discovery is a beginning: from the Manati Field, that brought gas to the northeast of Brazil to the Atlanta Field, that made us the first independent operator to produce oil in deep-water, passing through the biggest IPO of 2011.

We have the power to make great achievements since we are specialists in Brazil and in the oil and gas industry.

We sail with right destination, since energy is our path.

2

Diversified portfolio

Acts as an expert in

to ensure

Brazil, focused in

sustainability

offshore

Potencializes partnerships in a win- win-win dynamic

Solid financial position and liquidity

Committed to delivery and transparency in the process

Acts with a positive impact in the whole energy ecosystem

Low-cost structure

3

+20

+75%

Years of experience

EBITDAX margin*

in E&P

averaged 2017-2019

30%

104

R$2,8 bi

Free float

MM boe in

Market Cap

2P reserves**

R$1,6bi

18

7

Net cash 1Q2020

Concessions

Basins

*Includes one-time gain on asset sale

**Reserves estimated by Gaffney, Cline & Associates as of December 2019

4

2000

2007

2010

2011

2013

2015

2016

2018

2019

2012

2014

2017

Discovery of

Manati Field's

Creation of QGEP QGEP's IPO

Successful

ANP's 13th

the Manati

First Gas

raised to R$1.5 bi

drilling and

Bidding Round

Field

completion

(+ 2 blocks in

Farm-ins

of two wells in

Sergipe-Alagoas

(BM-S-8 and BS-

the Atlanta Field

basin)

4)

ANP's 11th

Carcará's

Bidding Round

Discovery in

(+ 8 blocks)

BM-S-8 Block

Successful

History

FPSO Petrojarl I

customized for

Atlanta Field

Sale to Statoil of interest in BM-S- 8

ANP's 14th

Bidding Round (+ 2 blocks in Sergipe-Alagoas Basin)

ANP's 15th Bidding

QGEP turns into

Round

Enauta,

(+ 2 blocks in

foreseeing the

Sergipe-

energy transition

Alagoas Basin)

in the long term

Atlanta Field's

ANP's Permanent

Offer (+ 3 blocks

First Oil

in

Sergipe-Alagoas

Basin) Atlanta

Field's First Oil

Atlanta Field

production above

30 kbpd with 3

wells in operation

5

Strategic drivers

Focused on

Presence in all E&P

offshore blocks in

value chain

deep water

Participation up

Be operator at

to 30% on

20-30% of the

exploratory

blocks in our

assets

portfolio

Continued production growth focused on a higher shareholder return

Growth through exploratory assets and selective reserve acquisition

6

New opportunities tied to

Brazil's O&G industry recovery

Schedule of continued annual bidding rounds, including pre-salt areas with multibillion barrels

Government Program "Novo Mercado de Gás" (New gas market)

Opening to new players related to mid and downstream, enhancing infrastructure

Use of hydrocarbon reserves as collateral is already implemented

7

Leveraging our strengths

An expert team

Great

Experience

in Brazilians and foreign basins

8%

36%

33%

23%

Field

34%

development

Of the

technical team

with challenging

are former

aspects

Petrobras

employees

33%

MBA

36%

B.S

M.S

PhD

21%

10%

131

Employees in total

more than 30 years

from 21 to 30 years

from 11 to 20 years 10 years

8

Growth and diversification of our asset base

Foz do Amazonas

Macapá

Pará-Maranhão

Belém

Ceará

São Luís

Fortaleza

Natal

João Pessoa

Recife

Maceió

Aracaju Sergipe-Alagoas

Salvador

Camumu-Almada

Manati

Vitória

Espírito Santo

Rio de Janeiro

São Paulo

Santos

Atlanta

Presence in the main Brazilian producing basins from low to medium risk and in frontier areas

2

16

Production Exploration

9

Gas

Compression

Station

Gas

Treatment

Station

Salvador

Manati

Manati Field

Significant cashflow visibility

Consortium

  • 45% Enauta
  • 35% Petrobras (Operator)
  • 10% Geopark
  • 10% Petrorio

2P Reserves, net to Enauta*

  • 13.6 million boe

Consortium-owned production infrastructure, and contractual price increases sustain high operating margins

*2P reserves certified by Gaffney, Cline & Associates at December 31, 2019 net for Enauta

10

Manati

Significant cashflow visibility

PRODUCTION (MILLION M³/D)

3,6

3,1

2,8

2,3

1,7

1,2

0,8

2019

2020e

2021e

2022e

2023e

2024e

2025e

From 2021 - 2P Production Capacity estimated by GCA as of Dec 2019

for more than 20%

Agreement in place to sell

production in the

entire reserve amounts

region

with a take-or-pay clause

*the Company estimates financial compensation equivalent for production at the Manati Field of 2.8 million m³ per day in 2020 based on the daily average verified on an annual basis. the production

information may, at times, differ from the amount actually received for the gas sale, given the contractual provision that assures a minimum amount to be received regardless of production (take-or-pay11 clause)

Itapemirim

São Francisco de Itapoana

São João da Barra

Macaé

Magé

São Gonçalo

Cabo Frio

Niterói

Rio de

Janeiro

ATLANTA

Atlanta Field

Santos Basin

Enauta: Operator with 50% interest

Atlanta: Heavy Oil 14o API

Reserves Certified by Gaffney, Cline & Associates (MM bbl)

RESERVES - 100%

1P144

2P181

3P206

12

Atlanta

First oil from the 'Early Production System' (EPS), was produced in May

2018

3 horizontal wells in production

Sales contract

Signed with Shell for the EPS oil

OpEx

First 18 months US$ 410k/d Later US$ 480 k/d

Oil and Gas production through the

FPSO

With capacity of 30kbpd

Improvement

on the oil's price

Currently high demand on the Market and IMO 2020

13

Atlanta

On the road to developing a permanent system

2018 2019 2019-212022-23

First Oil from the EPS (May 2018)

Total EPS CapEx

U$780MM

Drilling and production

of a third well in 1H19 - total production from 3 wells: 28 kbpd +/- 10%

Intervention in the two producing wells to replace the pumps

Decision on definitive system:

Potential for 9 additional wells

Total of up to 12 producing wells

Beginning of the full development of the field

Maximum production capacity forecasted from 50 to 70 kbpd

14

Sergipe State

Aracaju

SEAL-M-351

CUMBE

BARRA

FARFAN

SEAL-M-428

SEAL-M-430

POÇO VERDE

MURIÚ

MOITA BONITA

SEAL-M-501

SEAL-M-503

SEAL-M-505

SEAL-M-575

SEAL-M-573

SEAL-M-637

Sergipe-Alagoas

Participation in exploratory blocks with high potential

100% of participation in two blocks, that were acquired on the 13th ANP's round, 70% of farm-out in 2017

Acquisition of 30% of participation in 4 blocks on the 14th and 15th ANP rounds. Acquisition of 30% of participation in 3 more blocks on the ANP Permanent Offer in 2019.

CONSORTIUM

20%

50%

30%

DISCOVERY

15

Foz do Amazonas

Macapá

Pará-Maranhão

Others Exploratory assets

Pará-Maranhão and Foz do Amazonas

Belém

São Luís

Ceará

(PAMA-M-265,PAMA-M-337,FZA-M-90) 100% of participation, acquired seismic

Fortaleza

Teresina

Salvador

Camamu-Almada

Espírito Santo

Camamu-Almada

environmental license in progress

Espírito Santo and Ceará

on potential evaluation

16

Vitória

Enauta

Resilient even in recession periods in Brazil

TOTAL PRODUCTION (THOUSAND BOE)

NET REVENUE (R$ MILLION)

6.591

7.256

5.103

1.556

2017

2018

2019

1Q20

1.112

797

502

290

2017 2018 2019 1Q20

EBITDAX (R$ MILLION)

NET INCOME (R$ MILLION)

575

670

357

425

408

215

195

77

2017

2018

2019

1Q20

2017

2018

2019

1Q20

17

Enauta

Financial profile

CASH AND TOTAL DEBT (R$ MILLION)

2.050

1.930

1.867

1.704

Cash

325

290

252

241

Debt

2017

2018

2019

1Q20

CAPEX (R$ MILLIONS)

  • Asset sale receivable BM-S-8

US$ 379MM

12%

Production Sharing Agreement of the 2nd bidding round (received in 2018)

50%

ANP's approval (received in 2017)

38%

Unitization agrément

(to be received)

730

Bidding Round

102

283

202

185

Capex

173

2017

2018

2019

2020e

2021e

Distributed special dividend in 2018, 2019 and 2020 based on capital needs for current portfolio and excess cash

18

Capex

2019/2020 (US$ Million)

87

57

146

12

18

5

2

Production

Exploration

Others

87

35

48

Total

12

17

8

5

1

1

0

2019

2020

BS-4 development

SEAL

11th Round Blocks

CAL-M-372

Others

19

Potential evolution for the main assets

Seismic

Well

Production

.

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

Manati Field

Atlanta Field

full development

BS-4 (Piapara)

PAMA-M-337

FZA-M-90*

BM-CAL-12*

SEAL 1

SEAL 2

SEAL 3

SEAL-M-430/573

*Planning depends on the environmental licence for the drilling

20

Funding Strategy

Exploration

Near field exploration and

Development

Production

evaluation

MANATI

EPS ATLANTA

FULL DEVELOPMENT ATLANTA

FULL DEVELOPMENT ATLANTA

CURRENT PORTFOLIO

DISCOVERIES

NEW BIDS

MERGES AND AQUISITIONS

CASH FLOW GENERATION

DEBT

FOLLOW ON

Value creation strategy for shareholders

21

Strategic Partnerships

With major operators

Diverse partnerships including global players

37%

Foreign Brazilian

63%

Local expertise is a differential of

Enauta to its new partners.

37%

Independent

Integrated

63%

22

Safety is our commitment

Security is one of the main values of Enauta. On the execution of our activities, we invest on prevention actions, so we can guarantee a safe operation.

23

Operational safety

Operational safety policy and values

We are committed to the adoption of efficient security measures, with means to avoid incidents and protect human life, the environment and our economic activities and the outsourced ones.

Our safety level is checked by the labour force together with the operational security performance, supporting the immediately interruption of any activity that is being performed in dangerous condition.

Operational safety values :

Leadership

Responsibility

Commitment

Integrity Management

Risk management

24

Integrated Management System

We are cerificate in ISO 14001 e OHSAS 18001 rules.

ISO 14001 - Environmental Management

OHSAS 18001 - Security and Safety Management

Our system is based in the National Petrol Agency (ANP- Agência Nacional do Petróleo) technical rules:

Nº 43/07 - Operational Security

Nº 41/15 - Underwater System

Nº 46/16 - Pit integrity

25

Environment and Society

The Company is committed to working

Emissions

in a transparent and

Verification

responsible manner,

of emissions

prioritizing the safety of

inventory by

our operations,

third party

partners and

Association

communities and the

to the GHG Protocol

protection of the

Brazilian Program

environment

Brazilian Sea Program

Research and Development Partnership

Emissions: Greenhouse Gas

ACTIONS DEVELOPED BY ENAUTA

Emissions Inventory

Carbon Disclosure Project

Since 2011 (operational control)

Since 2012

Inventory validation

Brazilian GHG Protocol program

Through outsourced since 2015

association

Since 2016

Data Collection

Public Inventory

in a automatize way

In the Public emission register

*www.registropublicodeemissoes.com.br

27

Corporate Governance

General

Meeting

Fiscal

Ethics

Council

Committee

Governance, Strategy

and Sustainability

Board of

Committee

Directors

Compensation

and Personnel

Committee

Non statutory committes

Advisory of the Board of Directors through the orientation and recommendation of subjects that needs to be deeper and developed

All requirements and functions of the governance bodies are stablished on Enauta's bylaws and its respective internal regulations

Executive

Management

28

Enauta's Compliance Program consists of a set of mechanisms which aim at preserving the ethical conduct, fomenting a honest and transparent workplace. Our tools:

Code of Ethic conduct

Procedures

Policies

Training

Confidential channel

29

Our aim is to be a pioneer in the energy world.

Enauta act as a Brazilian expert, focusing in offshore. Our experience as deep-water operators, developed relationship with international partners and diversification in our portfolio guarantee our sustainability.

In this way, we will navigate through the paths that will make us find the energy that the world needs

30

Disclaimer

This document contain some affirmation and information related to the company that reflects the current vision and/or expectation of it and its management regarding its own activities. Some affirmations and information are based in forecasts , projections that indicates and involved results, performance or future accomplishments, with the possibility to have words as "believe", "predict", "contemplate", "possibly result" or other words or expressions with similar meaning. This affirmations are susceptible to several risks, uncertainty and assumptions.

We inform that several important factors can make the real result diverge, in a relevant way of plans, goals, expectancy, estimative and intensions expressed in this document, in a way that there isn't any guarantee that projections or conclusions, mentioned in the presentation will be achieved and/ or carried. In non hypothesis the company or its advisors, directors, representatives or employees will be responsible in front of any outsourced (including investors) by any decision or investment act or business taken based on the information and affirmations constantly in this presentation, nor for indirect damages, lost profit or correlatives. The company don't have the intention to provide to the eventual shareholders, a revision of the information or analysis of the differences between affirmation and the real results. It is advisable, the analysis by the investors, of Enauta's prospect, including the risk factors identifying in the same. This presentation doesn't contain the needed information for a complete investors evaluation over the company. Each investor should make its own evaluation, including associated risks, for investing decision taking.

31

Thank you!

Investor Relations

www.enauta.com.br

E-mail: ri@enauta.com.br

Tel.: +55 21 3509 5959

32

Disclaimer

Enauta Participações SA published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 19:45:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
