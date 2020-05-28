|
Enauta Participações : Apresentação de investidores 1T20
05/28/2020 | 03:46pm EDT
20 years ago we began our journey, opening the paths to the oil and gas industry in Brazil.
Each discovery is a beginning: from the Manati Field, that brought gas to the northeast of Brazil to the Atlanta Field, that made us the first independent operator to produce oil in deep-water, passing through the biggest IPO of 2011.
We have the power to make great achievements since we are specialists in Brazil and in the oil and gas industry.
We sail with right destination, since energy is our path.
Diversified portfolio
Acts as an expert in
to ensure
Brazil, focused in
sustainability
offshore
Potencializes partnerships in a win- win-win dynamic
Solid financial position and liquidity
Committed to delivery and transparency in the process
Acts with a positive impact in the whole energy ecosystem
Low-cost structure
+20
+75%
Years of experience
EBITDAX margin*
in E&P
averaged 2017-2019
30%
104
R$2,8 bi
Free float
MM boe in
Market Cap
2P reserves**
R$1,6bi
18
7
Net cash 1Q2020
Concessions
Basins
*Includes one-time gain on asset sale
**Reserves estimated by Gaffney, Cline & Associates as of December 2019
4
2000
2007
2010
2011
2013
2015
2016
2018
2019
2012
2014
2017
Discovery of
Manati Field's
Creation of QGEP QGEP's IPO
Successful
ANP's 13th
the Manati
First Gas
raised to R$1.5 bi
drilling and
Bidding Round
Field
completion
(+ 2 blocks in
Farm-ins
of two wells in
Sergipe-Alagoas
(BM-S-8 and BS-
the Atlanta Field
basin)
4)
ANP's 11th
Carcará's
Bidding Round
Discovery in
(+ 8 blocks)
BM-S-8 Block
Successful
History
FPSO Petrojarl I
customized for
Atlanta Field
Sale to Statoil of interest in BM-S- 8
ANP's 14th
Bidding Round (+ 2 blocks in Sergipe-Alagoas Basin)
ANP's 15th Bidding
QGEP turns into
Round
Enauta,
(+ 2 blocks in
foreseeing the
Sergipe-
energy transition
Alagoas Basin)
in the long term
Atlanta Field's
ANP's Permanent
Offer (+ 3 blocks
First Oil
in
Sergipe-Alagoas
Basin) Atlanta
Field's First Oil
Atlanta Field
production above
30 kbpd with 3
wells in operation
Strategic drivers
Focused on
Presence in all E&P
offshore blocks in
value chain
deep water
Participation up
Be operator at
to 30% on
20-30% of the
exploratory
blocks in our
assets
portfolio
Continued production growth focused on a higher shareholder return
Growth through exploratory assets and selective reserve acquisition
New opportunities tied to
Brazil's O&G industry recovery
Schedule of continued annual bidding rounds, including pre-salt areas with multibillion barrels
Government Program "Novo Mercado de Gás" (New gas market)
Opening to new players related to mid and downstream, enhancing infrastructure
Use of hydrocarbon reserves as collateral is already implemented
Leveraging our strengths
An expert team
Great
Experience
in Brazilians and foreign basins
8%
36%
33%
23%
Field
34%
development
Of the
technical team
with challenging
are former
aspects
Petrobras
employees
33%
MBA
36%
B.S
M.S
PhD
131
Employees in total
more than 30 years
from 21 to 30 years
from 11 to 20 years 10 years
Growth and diversification of our asset base
Foz do Amazonas
Macapá
Pará-Maranhão
Belém
Ceará
São Luís
Fortaleza
Natal
João Pessoa
Recife
Maceió
Aracaju Sergipe-Alagoas
Salvador
Camumu-Almada
Manati
Vitória
Espírito Santo
Rio de Janeiro
São Paulo
Santos
Atlanta
Presence in the main Brazilian producing basins from low to medium risk and in frontier areas
2
16
Production Exploration
9
Gas
Treatment
Station
Salvador
Manati
Manati Field
Significant cashflow visibility
Consortium
-
45% Enauta
-
35% Petrobras (Operator)
-
10% Geopark
-
10% Petrorio
2P Reserves, net to Enauta*
Consortium-owned production infrastructure, and contractual price increases sustain high operating margins
*2P reserves certified by Gaffney, Cline & Associates at December 31, 2019 net for Enauta
Manati
Significant cashflow visibility
PRODUCTION (MILLION M³/D)
3,6
3,1
2,8
2,3
1,7
1,2
0,8
2019
2020e
2021e
2022e
2023e
2024e
2025e
From 2021 - 2P Production Capacity estimated by GCA as of Dec 2019
for more than 20%
Agreement in place to sell
production in the
entire reserve amounts
region
with a take-or-pay clause
*the Company estimates financial compensation equivalent for production at the Manati Field of 2.8 million m³ per day in 2020 based on the daily average verified on an annual basis. the production
information may, at times, differ from the amount actually received for the gas sale, given the contractual provision that assures a minimum amount to be received regardless of production (take-or-pay11 clause)
Itapemirim
São Francisco de Itapoana
São João da Barra
Macaé
Magé
São Gonçalo
Cabo Frio
Niterói
Rio de
Janeiro
ATLANTA
Atlanta Field
Santos Basin
Enauta: Operator with 50% interest
Atlanta: Heavy Oil 14o API
Reserves Certified by Gaffney, Cline & Associates (MM bbl)
RESERVES - 100%
1P144
2P181
3P206
Atlanta
First oil from the 'Early Production System' (EPS), was produced in May
2018
3 horizontal wells in production
Sales contract
Signed with Shell for the EPS oil
OpEx
First 18 months US$ 410k/d Later US$ 480 k/d
Oil and Gas production through the
FPSO
With capacity of 30kbpd
Improvement
on the oil's price
Currently high demand on the Market and IMO 2020
Atlanta
On the road to developing a permanent system
2018 2019 2019-212022-23
First Oil from the EPS (May 2018)
Total EPS CapEx
U$780MM
Drilling and production
of a third well in 1H19 - total production from 3 wells: 28 kbpd +/- 10%
Intervention in the two producing wells to replace the pumps
Decision on definitive system:
Potential for 9 additional wells
Total of up to 12 producing wells
Beginning of the full development of the field
Maximum production capacity forecasted from 50 to 70 kbpd
Sergipe State
Aracaju
SEAL-M-351
CUMBE
BARRA
FARFAN
SEAL-M-428
SEAL-M-430
POÇO VERDE
MURIÚ
MOITA BONITA
SEAL-M-501
SEAL-M-503
SEAL-M-505
SEAL-M-575
SEAL-M-573
SEAL-M-637
Sergipe-Alagoas
Participation in exploratory blocks with high potential
100% of participation in two blocks, that were acquired on the 13th ANP's round, 70% of farm-out in 2017
Acquisition of 30% of participation in 4 blocks on the 14th and 15th ANP rounds. Acquisition of 30% of participation in 3 more blocks on the ANP Permanent Offer in 2019.
CONSORTIUM
20%
50%
30%
Foz do Amazonas
Macapá
Pará-Maranhão
Others Exploratory assets
Pará-Maranhão and Foz do Amazonas
(PAMA-M-265,PAMA-M-337,FZA-M-90) 100% of participation, acquired seismic
Fortaleza
Teresina
Salvador
Camamu-Almada
Espírito Santo
Camamu-Almada
environmental license in progress
Espírito Santo and Ceará
on potential evaluation
16
Enauta
Resilient even in recession periods in Brazil
TOTAL PRODUCTION (THOUSAND BOE)
NET REVENUE (R$ MILLION)
6.591
7.256
5.103
1.556
2017
2018
2019
1Q20
1.112
797
502
290
2017 2018 2019 1Q20
EBITDAX (R$ MILLION)
NET INCOME (R$ MILLION)
575
670
357
|
425
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
408
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
215
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
1Q20
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
1Q20
Enauta
Financial profile
CASH AND TOTAL DEBT (R$ MILLION)
|
2.050
|
1.930
|
|
1.867
|
|
|
|
1.704
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
325
|
290
|
252
|
241
|
|
Debt
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
1Q20
|
|
CAPEX (R$ MILLIONS)
-
Asset sale receivable BM-S-8
US$ 379MM
12%
Production Sharing Agreement of the 2nd bidding round (received in 2018)
50%
ANP's approval (received in 2017)
38%
Unitization agrément
(to be received)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
730
|
|
|
Bidding Round
|
102
|
283
|
202
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
185
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capex
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020e
|
2021e
Distributed special dividend in 2018, 2019 and 2020 based on capital needs for current portfolio and excess cash
Capex
2019/2020 (US$ Million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
146
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production
|
Exploration
|
Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
BS-4 development
|
SEAL
|
11th Round Blocks
|
CAL-M-372
|
Others
|
|
Potential evolution for the main assets
|
Seismic
|
Well
|
Production
|
|
.
|
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manati Field
BS-4 (Piapara)
PAMA-M-337
FZA-M-90*
BM-CAL-12*
SEAL 1
SEAL 2
SEAL 3
SEAL-M-430/573
*Planning depends on the environmental licence for the drilling
Funding Strategy
|
|
Exploration
|
|
|
Near field exploration and
|
|
Development
|
|
|
Production
|
|
|
|
evaluation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MANATI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS ATLANTA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FULL DEVELOPMENT ATLANTA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FULL DEVELOPMENT ATLANTA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT PORTFOLIO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DISCOVERIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEW BIDS
MERGES AND AQUISITIONS
CASH FLOW GENERATION
DEBT
FOLLOW ON
|
Value creation strategy for shareholders
|
21
Strategic Partnerships
With major operators
Diverse partnerships including global players
37%
Foreign Brazilian
63%
Local expertise is a differential of
Enauta to its new partners.
37%
Independent
Integrated
63%
Safety is our commitment
Security is one of the main values of Enauta. On the execution of our activities, we invest on prevention actions, so we can guarantee a safe operation.
Operational safety
Operational safety policy and values
We are committed to the adoption of efficient security measures, with means to avoid incidents and protect human life, the environment and our economic activities and the outsourced ones.
Our safety level is checked by the labour force together with the operational security performance, supporting the immediately interruption of any activity that is being performed in dangerous condition.
Operational safety values :
Leadership
Responsibility
Commitment
Integrity Management
Risk management
24
Integrated Management System
We are cerificate in ISO 14001 e OHSAS 18001 rules.
ISO 14001 - Environmental Management
OHSAS 18001 - Security and Safety Management
Our system is based in the National Petrol Agency (ANP- Agência Nacional do Petróleo) technical rules:
Nº 43/07 - Operational Security
Nº 41/15 - Underwater System
Nº 46/16 - Pit integrity
The Company is committed to working
|
in a transparent and
|
Verification
|
responsible manner,
|
of emissions
|
prioritizing the safety of
|
inventory by
|
our operations,
|
third party
|
|
partners and
|
Association
|
communities and the
|
to the GHG Protocol
|
protection of the
|
Brazilian Program
|
environment
|
Brazilian Sea Program
Research and Development Partnership
Emissions: Greenhouse Gas
ACTIONS DEVELOPED BY ENAUTA
|
Emissions Inventory
|
Carbon Disclosure Project
|
Since 2011 (operational control)
|
Since 2012
|
Inventory validation
|
Brazilian GHG Protocol program
|
Through outsourced since 2015
|
association
|
|
Since 2016
|
Data Collection
|
Public Inventory
|
in a automatize way
|
In the Public emission register
*www.registropublicodeemissoes.com.br
|
|
General
|
|
Meeting
|
|
|
Fiscal
|
Ethics
|
|
Council
|
Committee
|
|
|
Governance, Strategy
|
|
and Sustainability
|
Board of
|
Committee
|
Directors
Compensation
and Personnel
Committee
Non statutory committes
Advisory of the Board of Directors through the orientation and recommendation of subjects that needs to be deeper and developed
All requirements and functions of the governance bodies are stablished on Enauta's bylaws and its respective internal regulations
Enauta's Compliance Program consists of a set of mechanisms which aim at preserving the ethical conduct, fomenting a honest and transparent workplace. Our tools:
|
Code of Ethic conduct
|
Procedures
|
Policies
|
Training
|
Confidential channel
Our aim is to be a pioneer in the energy world.
Enauta act as a Brazilian expert, focusing in offshore. Our experience as deep-water operators, developed relationship with international partners and diversification in our portfolio guarantee our sustainability.
In this way, we will navigate through the paths that will make us find the energy that the world needs
Disclaimer
This document contain some affirmation and information related to the company that reflects the current vision and/or expectation of it and its management regarding its own activities. Some affirmations and information are based in forecasts , projections that indicates and involved results, performance or future accomplishments, with the possibility to have words as "believe", "predict", "contemplate", "possibly result" or other words or expressions with similar meaning. This affirmations are susceptible to several risks, uncertainty and assumptions.
We inform that several important factors can make the real result diverge, in a relevant way of plans, goals, expectancy, estimative and intensions expressed in this document, in a way that there isn't any guarantee that projections or conclusions, mentioned in the presentation will be achieved and/ or carried. In non hypothesis the company or its advisors, directors, representatives or employees will be responsible in front of any outsourced (including investors) by any decision or investment act or business taken based on the information and affirmations constantly in this presentation, nor for indirect damages, lost profit or correlatives. The company don't have the intention to provide to the eventual shareholders, a revision of the information or analysis of the differences between affirmation and the real results. It is advisable, the analysis by the investors, of Enauta's prospect, including the risk factors identifying in the same. This presentation doesn't contain the needed information for a complete investors evaluation over the company. Each investor should make its own evaluation, including associated risks, for investing decision taking.
Thank you!
Investor Relations
www.enauta.com.br
E-mail: ri@enauta.com.br
Tel.: +55 21 3509 5959
Disclaimer
Enauta Participações SA published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 19:45:02 UTC
|
|