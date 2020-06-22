Enauta Participações : It's time to help

Our energy journey is also a journey of humanity, caring for people is one of our core values.

Together, we join forces to support the people who suffer intensely the social and economic pain caused by this unprecedented crisis.

So we launched our E+Solidarity Campaign in early April. Our team was invited to participate in a donation campaign of any amount, choosing from four institutions (Ação da Cidadania, Instituto Lar, Projeto Voar and Amparo ao Próximo) active in the pandemic.

To start the movement, Enauta made an initial donation of R$ 20,000.00 - divided among the four institutions. In addition to this initial support, Enauta doubled the final amount collected by employees.

After almost two months, we closed our E+ Solidarity Campaign in a positive way! We reached the following amount in donations:

- Amount collected by employees: R$ 15.897,21

- Value doubled by Enauta: + R$ 15,897.21

Total amount donated: R$ 51.794,42

We are very grateful for the support and solidarity of our Enauta team, many families and people in street situations have been and will benefit from food and personal hygiene items. Alcohol gel and masks were also donated for protection.

See the NGO numbers:

Ação da Cidadania: the institution has so far collected approximately 4,800 tons of food and hygiene/cleaning items. More than 200,000 families received support throughout Brazil. Click here and see more.

Instituto Lar, Projeto Voar and Amparo ao Próximo: approximately 1,000 food baskets were distributed to needy families and more than 6,000 meals to people in street situations. Click here and see more.