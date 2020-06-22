Enauta Participações : in latin america's investor relations top 3

Commitment to delivery and transparency of the process. With one of the pillars guiding our actions, we share another excellent result.

Last week, the renowned publication, Institutional Investor, released its 2020 ranking for Latin America of the best companies and Investor Relations executives - Small Cap. The ranking includes evaluations of over 300 professionals in the market, including portfolio managers and buy-side and sell-side analysts.

We were awarded 2nd place in five of the seven categories evaluated in the Oil, Gas and Petrochemical sector!

• Best CEO

2nd Place - Lincoln R. Guardado

• Best CFO

2nd Place - Paula Corte-Real

• Best IR Professional

2nd Place - Renata Amarante

• Best RI Program

2nd Place - Enauta Participações

• Best RI Team

2nd Place - Enauta Participações

Click here to see the full ranking.