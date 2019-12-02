Log in
Enbridge Line 3 update: Minister Savage

12/02/2019 | 01:40pm EST

'This is an important milestone for our province. Along with other enhancements to the Enbridge Mainline system, Line 3 will increase Alberta's takeaway capacity by about 100,000 barrels per day.

'This pipeline replacement checks a lot of boxes: it enhances safety, has created thousands of jobs on both sides of the border, and will continue to provide critical tax revenues over its lifespan in both Canada and the U.S. But we still need more - much more.

'We will continue to fight for market access; but in the meantime, we need to find ways to maximize and optimize our existing pipelines.

'These kinds of capacity increases are extremely important as they will deliver more of Alberta's energy to market while major projects - such as Trans Mountain, Keystone XL and the remainder of Line 3 in the United States - are still in development.

'The world demand for energy will continue to increase in the coming decades and we believe that this demand should be met with Alberta energy. We will continue to unapologetically defend our energy industry, our workers and our high environmental, social and governance standards.'


Disclaimer

Government of Alberta published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 18:39:03 UTC
