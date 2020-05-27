Log in
Enbridge says coating repairs under way on Line 5 pipeline

05/27/2020 | 04:54pm EDT
File of the Enbridge Tower on Jasper Avenue in Edmonton

Enbridge Inc on Wednesday said coating repairs were under way at its Line 5 oil pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac in Michigan, as exposed metal spots were found during seasonal maintenance that began in May.

"Four locations will require coating repairs where there are bare metal spots ranging from .07 to .43 square feet. The coating repairs are anticipated to take 5-10 days," the Canadian pipeline company said on its website.

There were no integrity issues with the Line 5 pipeline and it remains safe, Enbridge added.

Line 5 ships 540,000 barrels per day of light crude oil and propane and is a critical part of Enbridge's Mainline network, which delivers the bulk of Canadian crude exports to the United States.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENBRIDGE INC. 0.91% 44.21 Delayed Quote.-14.47%
LONDON BRENT OIL -5.06% 34.08 Delayed Quote.-46.15%
WTI -5.91% 32.007 Delayed Quote.-44.75%
