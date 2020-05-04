Log in
Enbridge to store crude in Mainline as coronavirus slashes refinery demand

05/04/2020 | 02:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Enbridge Inc.'s crude oil storage tanks are seen during a tour of their tank farm in Cushing

Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc said it has reached a deal with shippers to temporarily store crude in North America's largest oil pipeline network, according to a filing, as Canadian producers scramble to respond to weak refinery demand and low prices.

Enbridge said the agreement would temporarily provide roughly 912,000 barrels of storage on its Canadian Mainline system starting June 1, according to a May 1 filing with the Canadian Energy Regulator.

The Mainline, Canada's longest oil pipeline system, has capacity for nearly 3 million barrels per day, moving western Canadian oil to U.S. refiners.

(Reporting by Jeff Lewis)

