24.07.2019 / 06:55

Encavis Asset Management AG: banks subscribe special fund and enable investments of more than 100 million euros

Neubiberg, July 24, 2019 - Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM), headquartered in Neubiberg near Munich, a subsidiary of the SDAX-listed Hamburg solar and wind park operator Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard), has again received extensive subscriptions. Several banks have subscribed the special fund Encavis Infrastructure II Renewables Europe II. With the newly acquired funds, Encavis AM can advise over 100 million euros in renewable energy plants.

This is already the third closing for the SICAV special fund under Luxembourg law with an investment focus on ready-to-build solar and wind farms in Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and France. The current portfolio consists of German solar and wind parks and is to be rapidly supplemented by investments in the Netherlands and France. While Encavis AM advises on the selection of the renewable energy plants for the fund portfolio, the Luxembourg capital management company Hansainvest Lux S.A. acts as Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM). BayernLB is responsible for sales of the fund.

"The strong demand for this fund is very pleasing - even for the next closing. In our opinion, this is in particular due to the market price model for risk management according to MaRisk, which has been specially developed and certified for banks," said Ralf Woitschig, BayernLB's Board Member for Capital Markets, explaining the success.

"We are also pleased with the overwhelming positive response from investors. In recent years, we have earned the trust of institutional investors through outstanding performance and service. They appreciate our competence in the acquisition of solar and wind farms and can be sure that their plants are in good hands with us, even after purchase," adds Karsten Mieth, CEO of Encavis Asset Management AG.



Encavis Asset Management AG offers institutional investors tailor-made portfolios and fund solutions for investments in the growth market of renewable energies. The company has been investing successfully in this area since 2006, covering the entire value chain from asset sourcing to operational management of the assets. Encavis Asset Management AG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard), which is listed on the SDAX. As part of the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG benefits from the company's many years of experience and a broad industry network.

Encavis AG is one of the leading independent and listed electricity providers (IPPs) in the field of renewable energies in Europe. The company acquires and operates solar power plants and (onshore) wind farms in Germany and nine other European countries. The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently exceeds 1.9 gigawatts (GW).

Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance was evaluated by ISS-oekom, one of the world's leading ESG research and rating agencies, and received the ISS-oekom Prime label.

