Encavis Asset Management : acquires additional wind farm in France for special fund 'Encavis Infrastructure Fund II'

07/20/2020 | 01:10am EDT

DGAP-News: Encavis Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Funds
Encavis Asset Management AG acquires additional wind farm in France for special fund 'Encavis Infrastructure Fund II'

20.07.2020 / 07:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Encavis Asset Management AG acquires additional wind farm in France for special fund "Encavis Infrastructure Fund II"

Neubiberg, July 20, 2020 - Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM), a subsidiary of the SDAX-listed solar and wind farm operator Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard), acquired an operating wind farm in France from Energiequelle GmbH. This investment is now part of the Encavis Infrastructure Fund II (EIF II), a special fund distributed exclusively by BayernLB. The fund is administered by the Service-KVG HANSAINVEST Lux S.A. and is still open to participation by institutional investors.

The acquired wind farm "Senonnes", located in the region "Pays de la Loire" in the Northwest of France, was connected to the grid in May 2019. The total generating capacity of around 11.5 Megawatt (MW) is provided by five E-82 wind turbines from Enercon.

"The "Senonnes" wind farm, advantageously located north of Nantes, perfectly complements the EIF II portfolio. Another step into the regional diversification of the fund's portfolio. Investments were made in Germany, The Netherlands and France so far," comments Karsten Mieth, Speaker of the Management Board of Encavis Asset Management AG, the transaction with Energiequelle GmbH.

"We have many years of experience in the French market and are pleased to have found a trustworthy partner and investor in Encavis. In addition to our joint mission towards the energy transition, we -above all- value the professional and personal way we work together," says Michael Raschemann, Managing Director of Energiequelle GmbH.


About Encavis Asset Management AG:

Encavis Asset Management AG offers institutional investors tailor-made portfolios and fund solutions for investments in the growth market of renewable energies. The Company has been successfully investing in this sector since 2006, covering the entire value chain from asset sourcing to the operational management of investments.

Encavis Asset Management AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of SDAX-listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard) and, as part of the Encavis Group, benefits from their many years of experience and a broad industry network. Encavis AG is one of the leading independent power producers (IPPs) in the field of renewable energies in Europe. The Company acquires and operates solar power plants and (onshore) wind farms in Germany and nine other European countries. The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently exceeds 2.5 gigawatts (GW).

Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been rated "Prime" by ISS ESG, one of the world's leading ESG research and rating agencies.

Further information on the Company can be found at www.encavis.com.


Contact:

Encavis Asset Management AG

Tanja Van den Wouwer

Head of Marketing & Communications
Tel.: + 49 89 44 23 06 025
E-Mail: tanja.van_den_wouwer@encavis.com


20.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1096877  20.07.2020 

© EQS 2020
