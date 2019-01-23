Encina Development Group, LLC : Announces the Formation of Encina Renewables, LLC

Encina Renewables to Focus on Development Opportunities in the Biomass
Industry
Encina Development Group, LLC (“Encina”) today announced the formation
of Encina Renewables, LLC (“Encina Renewables”), an affiliated company.
Encina Renewables will serve to consolidate Encina’s activities in the
renewables sector, enabling it to move closer to becoming a carbon
neutral enterprise.
David A. Schwedel, Founder & Executive Director of Encina, stated, “We
have always strived to seek out technologies which would enable our
future operations to be as close to carbon neutral as possible while
maintaining our position of being good stewards of the lands and
environment in which we are entrusted with. Our entry into the
renewables sector will coincide with licensing technologies, forming
joint ventures, and working with our end customers to help them achieve
their environmental carbon footprint reduction targets as well.”
The new company will be headquartered in Houston, TX, and has started to
review project site locations in North Carolina, South Carolina,
Mississippi, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.
About Encina Development Group, LLC
Encina Development Group, LLC is a project development company engaged
in the design, construction, and operation of chemical and renewable
facilities. www.encina.com.
