Encina Development Group, LLC : Announces the Formation of Encina Renewables, LLC

Encina Renewables to Focus on Development Opportunities in the Biomass Industry

Encina Development Group, LLC (“Encina”) today announced the formation of Encina Renewables, LLC (“Encina Renewables”), an affiliated company. Encina Renewables will serve to consolidate Encina’s activities in the renewables sector, enabling it to move closer to becoming a carbon neutral enterprise.

David A. Schwedel, Founder & Executive Director of Encina, stated, “We have always strived to seek out technologies which would enable our future operations to be as close to carbon neutral as possible while maintaining our position of being good stewards of the lands and environment in which we are entrusted with. Our entry into the renewables sector will coincide with licensing technologies, forming joint ventures, and working with our end customers to help them achieve their environmental carbon footprint reduction targets as well.”

The new company will be headquartered in Houston, TX, and has started to review project site locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

About Encina Development Group, LLC

Encina Development Group, LLC is a project development company engaged in the design, construction, and operation of chemical and renewable facilities. www.encina.com.

