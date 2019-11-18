Encino Acquisition Partners : Appoints Alexandra Pruner to Board of Directors

Encino Acquisition Partners (EAP) announced today that Alexandra Pruner has joined its Board of Directors, effective as of November 13, 2019.

John Pinkerton, Chairman of the Board, comments, “We are pleased to welcome Alie to the Encino Acquisition Partners Board. She brings unique insights developed in a variety of financial and strategic industry experiences. Her extensive understanding and insights into the industry will be very helpful as we continue to build EAP into a large, multi-basin oil and gas company.”

Ms. Pruner has served as a Senior Advisor of Perella Weinberg Partners, a global independent advisory firm providing strategic and financial advice and asset-management services, and its energy division, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., since December 2018. She previously served as Partner and Chief Financial Officer of Perella Weinberg from December 2016 through November 2018 and as Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Management Committee at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from the firm's founding in 2007 until its combination with Perella Weinberg in 2016. Ms. Pruner serves on the Board of Directors of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and its general partner PAA GP Holdings LLC, and serves on the Board of Directors of NRG Energy, Inc. Ms. Pruner previously served on the Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Board until its merger with Occidental Petroleum.

In addition, Ms. Pruner is the founder and a Board member of Women's Global Leadership Conference in Energy & Technology, an Emeritus Director of the Amegy Bank Development Board and serves as the Chair of Brown University's President's Advisory Council on the Economics Department. Ms. Pruner is chair of the audit committee and member of the executive committee of the United Way of Greater Houston, on the Board of the Houston Zoo, and serves on the Houston advisory Board of The Nature Conservancy, among other volunteer efforts.

About Encino Acquisition Partners

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Encino Acquisition Partners (EAP) focuses on achieving sustainably high, long-term returns by building a technologically advanced oil and gas company with a diverse portfolio of assets and maintaining a strong financial position. Encino Energy and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board formed EAP in 2017 to drive long term investment returns by acquiring and developing oil and gas assets across the lower 48 states of the United States. With its first acquisition in 2018, EAP became the largest acreage holder in the Utica Shale play of Ohio. EAP’s website is www.encinoenergy.com.

