Encision Introduces Its AEM® 2X enTouch® Scissors

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Encision Inc. (PK:ECIA), a medical device company owning patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM®) Technology that prevents dangerous stray electrosurgical burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced the introduction of Its AEM 2X enTouch® Scissors ("2X Scissors"). 2X Scissors bring new levels of performance and economy to the surgical scissor market by combining the best in class performance of Encision enTouch Disposable Scissors with the value and economy of a multi-use device.

"Encision is excited to launch 2X Scissors to the surgical market," shared Gregory Trudel, President & CEO of Encision. "2X Scissors are a game-changing product that will have a significant impact on the disposable laparoscopic scissor market. Encision's enTouch Disposable Scissors have long been the surgeon preferred product because of their sharpness and micro-serrations. Our new 2X Scissors provide all those benefits at half the cost per use and reduce hospital waste and the impact on the environment as well. The new thermochromic technology integrated into 2X Scissors lets the hospital know when to replace the scissors with new ones and makes tracking their use simple and easy. Superior performance, superior value, easy to use, and easy on the environment – that's what customers want in a disposable scissor. It is the way that everything is going."

"We expect 2X Scissors to have an attractive sales trajectory and will become a significant part of our portfolio of products. 2X Scissors work perfectly with hot AEM dissection and are priced to be used for cold dissection as well. 2X Scissors will open new use segments for Encision and create an opportunity for customers to standardize on our entire portfolio of Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM®) products. We are delighted to launch 2X Scissors and look forward to launching other high performance/ high customer value product innovations going forward."

Encision Inc. designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures. For additional information about all our products, please visit www.encision.com.

