Encompass to Manage Repair Parts Distribution for Sound United

08/22/2019 | 07:35am EDT

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of replacement parts and supply chain services for a diverse range of product brands, today announced it has implemented a comprehensive parts supply chain management program to support Sound United and its full complement of consumer electronics brands.

Under an agreement with Sound United – an industry leader in home theater and personal audio products – Encompass manages its entire parts supply chain, including parts forecasting, purchasing, warehousing, distribution and call center service. Encompass also serves as a master supplier to Sound United’s authorized service providers, self-maintaining retailers and other designated affiliates.

The agreement comprises parts support for all Sound United brands: Denon®, Marantz®, Polk Audio, Classé, Definitive Technology, Polk BOOM, HE OS® and Boston Acoustics®. Encompass previously served as an authorized parts distributor for Sound United and currently maintains special ecommerce portals for Denon and Marantz to streamline parts access.

The program will be supported through Encompass’ Florida, Georgia and Nevada facilities to expedite delivery throughout the U.S.

“Encompass has supplied parts for Sound United brands for many years,” said Encompass Senior Vice President of Business Development Joe Hurley. “We appreciate the opportunity to further leverage our experience to enhance parts availability and turnaround time. Our goal is to provide superior aftersales service to help reinforce consumer loyalty to Sound United products.”

Hurley said the program will be continually assessed through performance metrics co-developed with Sound United. Encompass will be measured on such indicators as same day shipments, fill rates, order accuracy, returns processing and more.

“Monitoring and reporting on KPIs [key performance indicators] is critical to instilling confidence in our clients that their programs are running smoothly, and customers are being well served,” said Hurley. “Encompass provides full visibility to our clients in real time so they know what’s happening at any stage.”

About Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.
Formed in 1953, Encompass is one of the country’s largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.

For more information, please visit solutions.encompass.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Kristin Hurst
Director of Marketing & Communications
Ph: 954.474.0325
khurst@encompass.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
