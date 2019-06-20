Encore Consumer Capital : Promotes Kate Wallman to Director

Encore Consumer Capital, a private equity firm that invests in leading consumer products companies, is pleased to announce the promotion of Kate Wallman to Director.

Kate's many accomplishments at the firm include leadership roles in the successful exits of Encore investments California Splendor and Van Law Foods. Kate currently sits on the board of Encore investments Full Sail Brewing and Kyla Kombucha and previously sat on the board of Thunderworks.

"With over a decade in private equity, Kate is a seasoned investor. We are fortunate to have had her join our team early in 2016, and have come to value her insights, tenacity, and leadership," said Scott Sellers, Managing Director of Encore.

Prior to joining Encore, Kate worked at Lineage Capital. She received her BA in Economics from Boston College and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"It is extremely rare to find a senior investor with Kate's acumen that is also such a great cultural fit with a firm like ours and our partner companies. We are delighted to see her advance in her career and contribute to Encore's success," said Robert Brown, Managing Director of Encore.

About Encore Consumer Capital

Encore Consumer Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity investment firm focused on the consumer products industry. The firm has raised over $600 million in committed equity capital and has invested in over 30 platform companies. Encore is currently investing out of its 2016-vintage $260 million third fund. The firm targets companies with between $10 million and $100 million in annual revenues where Encore's strong operating expertise in strategy development, brand marketing and distribution expansion can help drive performance.

www.EncoreConsumerCapital.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190620005710/en/