Encore Dermatology Inc. : Acquires SERNIVO®, TRIANEX® and PROMISEB®

Encore Dermatology Inc. announced today that it has acquired rights for
SERNIVO® (betamethasone dipropionate) Spray, 0.05%, as well as rights to
market and distribute TRIANEX® 0.05% (Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment,
USP) and PROMISEB® Topical Cream in the United States from Dr. Reddy’s
Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY), through its
wholly owned subsidiary Promius Pharma LLC.
Bob Moccia, Encore Dermatology President and CEO, states: “We are
very excited about the opportunity to acquire such a great portfolio of
products. This acquisition allows Encore to expand our portfolio of
innovative medical dermatology products and better partner with our
dermatology customers to successfully treat skin diseases such as
psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and acne. We look forward to working with
the Promius team to ensure a smooth transition of the assets so we are
able to quickly deliver these products to providers and patients.”
Encore Dermatology is expanding through acquisitions, in-licensing and
co-marketing opportunities.
About Encore Dermatology Inc.: Headquartered in Malvern,
Pennsylvania, Encore Dermatology is a privately held, fully integrated
specialty dermatology company committed to delivering innovative
prescription therapies and medical devices to dermatologists while
focusing on customer service and improving the quality of life of
patients. In addition to the founders, Encore Dermatology’s principal
investors are EW Healthcare Partners, 1315 Capital and Longitude Capital.
To learn more about Encore Dermatology, please visit www.encorederm.com.
About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124,
NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company,
committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier
lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active
Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s
offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom
pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated
formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal,
cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology.
Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets
include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more
information, log on to: www.drreddys.com
About Promius Pharma LLC: Promius Pharma is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, one of the largest and most
respected pharmaceutical companies in the world. Promius Pharma is
committed to bringing new products to market that meet patients’ needs.
For more information, log on to: www.promiuspharma.com.
