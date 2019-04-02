Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Encore Dermatology Inc. : Acquires SERNIVO®, TRIANEX® and PROMISEB®

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 10:49am EDT

Encore Dermatology Inc. announced today that it has acquired rights for SERNIVO® (betamethasone dipropionate) Spray, 0.05%, as well as rights to market and distribute TRIANEX® 0.05% (Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment, USP) and PROMISEB® Topical Cream in the United States from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY), through its wholly owned subsidiary Promius Pharma LLC.

Bob Moccia, Encore Dermatology President and CEO, states: “We are very excited about the opportunity to acquire such a great portfolio of products. This acquisition allows Encore to expand our portfolio of innovative medical dermatology products and better partner with our dermatology customers to successfully treat skin diseases such as psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and acne. We look forward to working with the Promius team to ensure a smooth transition of the assets so we are able to quickly deliver these products to providers and patients.”

Encore Dermatology is expanding through acquisitions, in-licensing and co-marketing opportunities.

About Encore Dermatology Inc.: Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Encore Dermatology is a privately held, fully integrated specialty dermatology company committed to delivering innovative prescription therapies and medical devices to dermatologists while focusing on customer service and improving the quality of life of patients. In addition to the founders, Encore Dermatology’s principal investors are EW Healthcare Partners, 1315 Capital and Longitude Capital.

To learn more about Encore Dermatology, please visit www.encorederm.com.

About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com

About Promius Pharma LLC: Promius Pharma is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, one of the largest and most respected pharmaceutical companies in the world. Promius Pharma is committed to bringing new products to market that meet patients’ needs. For more information, log on to: www.promiuspharma.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:09aGlobal Leaders in Academic Health Convene to Address Building Strategic Partnerships
GL
11:09aHORMEL FOODS : Inaugural Small Change Big Impact Food Summit To Bring Together Industry Leaders At Harvard University April 3-4, 2019
PR
11:08aMore from the Company Monthly Newsletter March 2019
AQ
11:08aFORD MOTOR : would reconsider UK investments if no deal on Brexit
AQ
11:08aPoison Drummer Rikki Rockett, an HPV-Attributed Throat Cancer Survivor, Urges Public to Open Up and Say Ahhh! and GET SCREENED During the 21st Annual Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Week®
PR
11:08aNICKSON : Founder and CEO Cameron Johnson to Share Insights on Changing the Renting Experience at the 5th Annual Dallas Startup Week
BU
11:07aEU HAS NO MAJOR CONCERNS IN GERMANY OVER VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL : sources
RE
11:07aEU has no major concerns in Germany over Vodafone-Liberty deal - sources
RE
11:07aGUDOU : Announcements and Notices - Completion of Disposal of Shares by Controlling Shareholder and Directors
PU
11:07aCISCO : The Potential of Thought Leadership is Much Better Than You Think
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
2TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : ASIAN EQUITIES' VALUATIONS STILL CHEAPER THAN ITS GLOBAL PEERS: Refinitiv data
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Brexit leaves Ford at crossroads on long-term British plans
4Exor's Elkann stresses long-term commitment to Fiat Chrysler
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Chinese tech giant Tencent plans $5 billion dollar bond sale - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About