Encore Dermatology Inc. : Acquires SERNIVO®, TRIANEX® and PROMISEB®

Encore Dermatology Inc. announced today that it has acquired rights for SERNIVO® (betamethasone dipropionate) Spray, 0.05%, as well as rights to market and distribute TRIANEX® 0.05% (Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment, USP) and PROMISEB® Topical Cream in the United States from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY), through its wholly owned subsidiary Promius Pharma LLC.

Bob Moccia, Encore Dermatology President and CEO, states: “We are very excited about the opportunity to acquire such a great portfolio of products. This acquisition allows Encore to expand our portfolio of innovative medical dermatology products and better partner with our dermatology customers to successfully treat skin diseases such as psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and acne. We look forward to working with the Promius team to ensure a smooth transition of the assets so we are able to quickly deliver these products to providers and patients.”

Encore Dermatology is expanding through acquisitions, in-licensing and co-marketing opportunities.

About Encore Dermatology Inc.: Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Encore Dermatology is a privately held, fully integrated specialty dermatology company committed to delivering innovative prescription therapies and medical devices to dermatologists while focusing on customer service and improving the quality of life of patients. In addition to the founders, Encore Dermatology’s principal investors are EW Healthcare Partners, 1315 Capital and Longitude Capital.

To learn more about Encore Dermatology, please visit www.encorederm.com.

About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com

About Promius Pharma LLC: Promius Pharma is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, one of the largest and most respected pharmaceutical companies in the world. Promius Pharma is committed to bringing new products to market that meet patients’ needs. For more information, log on to: www.promiuspharma.com.

