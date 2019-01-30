Encore Dermatology Inc. : Announces Results From Pivotal Study Evaluating Impoyz™ (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025% for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis

The announcement was made today, at the 15th annual Maui Derm
Conference, that Impoyz Cream demonstrated efficacy early, with 14.2% of
Impoyz patients achieving treatment success at day 8 versus 1.6% in the
vehicle group. Treatment success was achieved when subjects received a
“clear” or “almost clear” assessment, marking at least a 2-grade
improvement from their baseline assessment. Efficacy continued during
the second week of treatment with 30% of subjects in the Impoyz group
achieving treatment success compared to only 9% in the vehicle group by
day 15.
The primary objective of this trial was to evaluate the efficacy and
safety of Impoyz™ (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025% for the
treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults 18 years of
age and older.
The only adverse reaction reported in the Impoyz group that occurred in
at least 1% of subjects treated and was at a higher incidence than the
vehicle cream was application site discoloration, 2% versus 1%. Rare
adverse events occurring in <1% of subjects treated with Impoyz included
application site atrophy, telangiectasia and rash.
“The efficacy Impoyz demonstrated in just 2 weeks is notable considering
these were patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis at
baseline,” says dermatologist Seemal R. Desai, M.D., a lead investigator
in the study. “Impoyz also provides some comfort based on the low
incidence of adverse events reported which is also favorable.”
The study was a phase 3, randomized, double-blind, vehicle controlled,
multicenter trial involving 265 patients with moderate to severe plaque
psoriasis. Subjects were randomized (2:1) to treatment with Impoyz Cream
or vehicle cream and instructed to apply study product twice daily for
15 consecutive days. Follow-up visits where efficacy was measured were
scheduled at day 8, and day 15 of treatment.
“Impoyz Cream offers providers a great alternative to traditional
high-potency topical steroids,” says Bob Moccia, President and CEO of
Encore Dermatology. “This study helps illustrate Impoyz Cream’s core
benefit which is to reduce the likelihood of adverse effects while
maintaining favorable efficacy.”
About Impoyz™ (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%
Impoyz Cream is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque
psoriasis in patients 18 years of age and older. Impoyz is packaged in a
60g tube and is available in the U.S. by prescription only.
Important Safety Information for ImpoyzTM
(clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%
Topical corticosteroids, including Impoyz Cream, can cause reversible
hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis suppression with the potential
for glucocorticosteroid insufficiency. This may occur during treatment
or after withdrawal of treatment. This may require that patients be
evaluated periodically for evidence of HPA axis suppression. Factors
that predispose to HPA axis suppression include use of high-potency
steroids, large treatment surface areas, prolonged use, use of occlusive
dressings, altered skin barrier, liver failure, and young age. If HPA
axis suppression occurs, gradually withdraw the drug, reduce frequency
of application, or substitute with a less potent corticosteroid. If
signs and symptoms of withdrawal occur, systemic corticosteroids may be
required. Recovery of HPA axis function is generally prompt and complete
upon discontinuation of topical corticosteroids. Although rare, systemic
effects of topical corticosteroids may manifest as Cushing’s syndrome,
hyperglycemia, and glucosuria.
Pediatric patients may be more susceptible to systemic toxicity because
of their larger skin surface to body mass ratios.
Local adverse reactions from topical corticosteroids may be more likely
to occur with occlusion, prolonged use, or use of higher-potency
corticosteroids. Some local adverse reactions may be irreversible.
Use an appropriate antimicrobial agent if a skin infection is present or
develops. If appropriate, discontinue use of Impoyz Cream.
Allergic contact dermatitis with corticosteroids is usually diagnosed by
observing failure to heal rather than noting a clinical exacerbation.
Please see Full Prescribing Information for additional information at www.encorederm.com.
About Encore Dermatology Inc.
Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Encore Dermatology is a
privately held, fully integrated specialty dermatology company committed
to delivering innovative prescription therapies and medical devices to
dermatologists while focusing on customer service and improving the
quality of life of patients. In addition to the founders, Encore
Dermatology’s principal investors are Essex Woodlands, 1315 Capital and
Longitude Capital.
To learn more about Encore Dermatology, please visit www.encorederm.com
