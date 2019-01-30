Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Encore Dermatology Inc. : Announces Results From Pivotal Study Evaluating Impoyz™ (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025% for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 02:48pm EST

The announcement was made today, at the 15th annual Maui Derm Conference, that Impoyz Cream demonstrated efficacy early, with 14.2% of Impoyz patients achieving treatment success at day 8 versus 1.6% in the vehicle group. Treatment success was achieved when subjects received a “clear” or “almost clear” assessment, marking at least a 2-grade improvement from their baseline assessment. Efficacy continued during the second week of treatment with 30% of subjects in the Impoyz group achieving treatment success compared to only 9% in the vehicle group by day 15.

The primary objective of this trial was to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Impoyz™ (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025% for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults 18 years of age and older.

The only adverse reaction reported in the Impoyz group that occurred in at least 1% of subjects treated and was at a higher incidence than the vehicle cream was application site discoloration, 2% versus 1%. Rare adverse events occurring in <1% of subjects treated with Impoyz included application site atrophy, telangiectasia and rash.

“The efficacy Impoyz demonstrated in just 2 weeks is notable considering these were patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis at baseline,” says dermatologist Seemal R. Desai, M.D., a lead investigator in the study. “Impoyz also provides some comfort based on the low incidence of adverse events reported which is also favorable.”

The study was a phase 3, randomized, double-blind, vehicle controlled, multicenter trial involving 265 patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. Subjects were randomized (2:1) to treatment with Impoyz Cream or vehicle cream and instructed to apply study product twice daily for 15 consecutive days. Follow-up visits where efficacy was measured were scheduled at day 8, and day 15 of treatment.

“Impoyz Cream offers providers a great alternative to traditional high-potency topical steroids,” says Bob Moccia, President and CEO of Encore Dermatology. “This study helps illustrate Impoyz Cream’s core benefit which is to reduce the likelihood of adverse effects while maintaining favorable efficacy.”

About Impoyz™ (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%

Impoyz Cream is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in patients 18 years of age and older. Impoyz is packaged in a 60g tube and is available in the U.S. by prescription only.

Important Safety Information for ImpoyzTM (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%

Topical corticosteroids, including Impoyz Cream, can cause reversible hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis suppression with the potential for glucocorticosteroid insufficiency. This may occur during treatment or after withdrawal of treatment. This may require that patients be evaluated periodically for evidence of HPA axis suppression. Factors that predispose to HPA axis suppression include use of high-potency steroids, large treatment surface areas, prolonged use, use of occlusive dressings, altered skin barrier, liver failure, and young age. If HPA axis suppression occurs, gradually withdraw the drug, reduce frequency of application, or substitute with a less potent corticosteroid. If signs and symptoms of withdrawal occur, systemic corticosteroids may be required. Recovery of HPA axis function is generally prompt and complete upon discontinuation of topical corticosteroids. Although rare, systemic effects of topical corticosteroids may manifest as Cushing’s syndrome, hyperglycemia, and glucosuria.

Pediatric patients may be more susceptible to systemic toxicity because of their larger skin surface to body mass ratios.

Local adverse reactions from topical corticosteroids may be more likely to occur with occlusion, prolonged use, or use of higher-potency corticosteroids. Some local adverse reactions may be irreversible.

Use an appropriate antimicrobial agent if a skin infection is present or develops. If appropriate, discontinue use of Impoyz Cream.

Allergic contact dermatitis with corticosteroids is usually diagnosed by observing failure to heal rather than noting a clinical exacerbation.

Please see Full Prescribing Information for additional information at www.encorederm.com.

About Encore Dermatology Inc.

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Encore Dermatology is a privately held, fully integrated specialty dermatology company committed to delivering innovative prescription therapies and medical devices to dermatologists while focusing on customer service and improving the quality of life of patients. In addition to the founders, Encore Dermatology’s principal investors are Essex Woodlands, 1315 Capital and Longitude Capital.

To learn more about Encore Dermatology, please visit www.encorederm.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:05pALLIANCE MMA : Shareholders Approve SCWorx Acquisition
BU
03:04pNYU uses GrapheneCA's epoxy to test futuristic DMA modeling
GL
03:01pLargest Study of Its Kind Uses AI to Identify Unmet Needs of Patients with Severe Chronic Conditions; Emotional Support Takes Top Spot
GL
03:01pBass, Berry & Sims Releases Healthcare Fraud and Abuse Review 2018 Examining Key Issues Affecting Fraud Enforcement
BU
03:01pHD SUPPLY : Named to FORTUNE Magazine's List of World's Most Admired Companies
AQ
03:01pHD Supply Named to FORTUNE Magazine's List of World's Most Admired Companies
GL
03:01pOFF-SETTING ORAL HEALTH DISPARITIES : Developing Good Dental Habits Early Among Low-Income Americans Can Prevent Long-Term Health Problems
BU
03:00pPEMBINA PIPELINE : C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Pembina Pipeline Corporation/
AQ
02:59pAUTOMATING YOUR ANATOMICAL PATHOLOGY LAB : how to get there faster
PU
02:59pVODACOM : Support mounts for Lesufi's call that #Vodacom pay #NkosanaMakate
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: Preliminary results 2018
2VALE : VALE : to cut output, shut down dams after Brazil disaster
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Shares Buoyed by Reassuring Set of 2018 Results
4APPLE : APPLE'S REVENUE AND PROFIT DROP : 'The iPhone Has Matured'
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Alibaba sales grow at weakest pace in three years as slowing China bites

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.