Encore Law Attorneys Selected to 2019 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

07/17/2019 | 06:55pm EDT

Encore Law Group LLP is pleased to announce that its corporate law partner, Ara Babaian, has been named a Super Lawyer for the fifth year in a row (2015-2019). The national rating service annually identifies outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained an exceptional level of peer recognition and professional achievement. Mr. Babaian’s practice includes representing companies in their business transactions, including mergers & acquisitions, investor financings of startups and emerging growth companies, and commercial transactions.

Encore Law Group would like to congratulate Muhammed Hussain, a litigation associate at the firm, for being named a Rising Star by Southern California Super Lawyers for 2019. Each year, no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in California are selected to receive this honor. Mr. Hussain’s practice includes business litigation, class actions/mass torts, consumer law, employment litigation, lender liability, and general civil litigation.

About Encore Law Group LLP

Encore Law Group LLP is a business and litigation law firm providing sophisticated legal counsel in a diverse array of transactions, disputes and other legal matters. Our lawyers represent companies that range from startups to mid-market businesses to mature domestic and international enterprises, and have experience in general corporate transactions, venture capital, private equity, mergers and acquisitions, technology, entertainment, intellectual property, and employment. We also prosecute and defend our clients’ rights in litigation and alternative dispute resolution, such as mediation and arbitration. In addition, Encore Law represents creatives and individuals, including in the areas of family law and estate planning.

Whether you or your business needs occasional assistance, or guidance through a major transition or growth period, or you find yourself in the fight of your life, Encore is your one-stop shop for exceptional legal service and advocacy. We are known for out-thinking and out-performing our peers on a regular basis. Our clients praise Encore’s ability to get results that they couldn’t hope for elsewhere.


© Business Wire 2019
