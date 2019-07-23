Encore Law Group Announces the Addition of Estate Planning and Family Law Departments

Encore Law Group LLP is delighted to announce the addition of two new specialty areas of practice – Family Law and Estate Planning – along with two seasoned attorneys, Anna S. Karczag, who joined the firm in January 2018, and Jeralyn C. Ehlers, CFLS, a recent addition to the firm.

Anna S. Karczag: Anna has more than 30 years of experience in all aspects of family law and estate planning matters. She is an experienced and effective litigator, as well as a successful negotiator out of court. She handles all types of family law and estate planning cases – from high-asset and celebrity divorces to estate planning for a single settlor. Anna is a graduate from the Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution. She has served as a Judge Pro Tem for the Santa Barbara Municipal Court and a Settlement Master for the Santa Barbara Superior Court. She has her law license in California and was also an active member of the Hawaii State Bar Association. Anna is able to use her experience in and of the court room to provide clients with their desired results.

Jeralyn C. Ehlers, CFLS: Jeralyn began working in family law over 22 years ago as a legal assistant. She became a lawyer in 2003, and a Certified Family Law Specialist by the State of California Board of Legal Specialization in 2010. Jeralyn also served as a Settlement Master for the Santa Barbara Superior Court. She has focused her practice on helping families in all aspects of family law, including premarital agreements, cohabitation agreements, martial settlement agreements or post-judgment modifications. Jeralyn has expanded her practice to include estate planning, which includes wills and trusts.

Justin Karczag, a partner in the firm, said: “Working for my mother Anna in her law firm as a teenager after school, seeing her help her clients, inspired me to become a lawyer at a young age. So, it has been especially rewarding to come full circle and work together in the same firm again. For Jeralyn, we have been close friends and respected colleagues for years (and, little-known fact, Jeralyn also worked for my mother in college and was inspired to become a lawyer). These two talented lawyers bring breadth and depth to the Encore roster which makes us stronger than ever.”

About Encore Law Group LLP

Encore Law Group LLP is a business and litigation law firm providing sophisticated legal counsel in a diverse array of transactions, disputes and other legal matters. Our lawyers represent companies that range from startups to mid-market businesses to mature domestic and international enterprises, and have experience in general corporate transactions, venture capital, private equity, mergers and acquisitions, technology, entertainment, intellectual property, and employment. We also prosecute and defend our clients’ rights in litigation and alternative dispute resolution, such as mediation and arbitration. In addition, Encore Law represents creatives and individuals, including in the areas of family law and estate planning.

Whether you or your business needs occasional assistance, or guidance through a major transition or growth period, or you find yourself in the fight of your life, Encore is your one-stop shop for exceptional legal service and advocacy. We are known for out-thinking and out-performing our peers on a regular basis. Our clients praise Encore’s ability to get results that they couldn’t hope for elsewhere.

