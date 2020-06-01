Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Encouraged by Europe, Primark to reopen England stores on June 15

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 06:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manchester

By James Davey

Fashion retailer Primark plans to reopen all 153 of its stores in England on June 15 as coronavirus restrictions are eased, encouraged by European stores that have already resumed trading.

The faster than expected reopening sent shares in Primark's owner, Associated British Foods, up as much as 8% in early Monday trading.

All Primark stores were closed over 12-days from March 11 as the virus spread, costing it 650 million pounds a month in sales.

With governments now easing restrictions, Primark is trading from 112 stores across Europe and the United States, or 34% of total selling space. By June 15, it plans to have 281 stores open, or 79% of selling space, including all stores in England.

It hopes to have all of its 378 shops open by late June, including those in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

"Trading in our re-opened stores (including in Germany and Spain) has been both reassuring and encouraging, with customer queues outside most stores," AB Foods said.

But it cautioned cumulative sales since reopening, on a like-for-like basis, were down on the same period last year.

It believes social distancing measures will likely only affect sales to some extent in its busiest stores, representing 10-20% of pre-COVID-19 total Primark sales.

AB Foods finance chief John Bason told Reuters Primark had also placed hundreds of millions of pounds of orders with suppliers for autumn/winter stock, adding to existing stock worth 1.9 billion pounds.

Bason said Primark had no plans for a fire sale of excess stock as it would store much of it for next year, and would not re-think its lack of an online business.

AB Foods said it was too early to resume overall earnings guidance for its 2019-20 fiscal year, but said grocery operating profit would be ahead of previous expectations and it now expected a lower profit from AB Sugar.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Gareth Jones and Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:50aOil steady as OPEC+ considers extension to crude curbs
RE
06:49aChina asks state firms to halt purchases of U.S. soybeans, pork, say sources
RE
06:48aCoty appoints Chairman Peter Harf as CEO
RE
06:44a'Lemon' or not, Trump is stuck with Phase 1 China trade deal
RE
06:43aOil steady as OPEC+ considers extension to crude curbs
RE
06:39aSemiconductor Manufacturing International plans China IPO - prospectus
RE
06:36aBrazil's Embraer reports $292 million loss on coronavirus, failed Boeing deal
RE
06:34aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Up on softer-than-feared Trump response to China, Vietnam leads
RE
06:33aU.S. utilities look newly cheap, but face COVID-19 headwinds this summer
RE
06:33aDecline in Factory Output Eased in May but Recovery Set to Be Slow
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC. : ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES : COMPLETES $90 MILLION RETAIL PORTFOLIO SALE
2THAI BEVERAGE : THAI BEVERAGE : Waiting for Better Conditions Before Considering Beer IPO
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
4MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. : Spanish telecom operator MasMovil agrees $3.3 billion private equity bid
5A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : JP Morgan takes a positive view

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group