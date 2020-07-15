Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

End-June 2020 GIR Level Reaches An All-Time High of US$93.32 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 12:01am EDT

07.15.2020

The country's gross international reserves (GIR) level, based on preliminary data, rose by US$30.5 million to US$93.32 billion as of end-June 2020 from the end-May 2020 level of US$93.29 billion. The month-on-month increase in the GIR level reflected inflows mainly from the National Government's foreign currency deposits with the BSP. These inflows were offset, however, by the foreign currency withdrawals made by the National Government to pay its foreign currency debt obligations.

The end-June 2020 GIR level represents an ample external liquidity buffer, which is equivalent to 8.4 months' worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.1 Moreover, it is also about 7.3 times the country's short-term external debt based on original maturity and 4.8 times based on residual maturity.2,3
Similarly, the net international reserves (NIR), which refers to the difference between the BSP's GIR and total short-term liabilities, increased by US$50.2 million to US$93.32 billion as of end-June 2020 from the end-May 2020 level of US$93.27 billion

---------------
1 By convention, GIR is viewed to be adequate if it can finance at least three-months' worth of the country's imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.
2 Short-term debt based on residual maturity refers to outstanding external debt with original maturity of one year or less, plus principal payments on medium- and long-term loans of the public and private sectors falling due within the next 12 months.
3 The level of GIR, as of a particular period, is considered adequate, if it provides at least 100 percent cover for the payment of the country's foreign liabilities, public and private, falling due within the immediate twelve-month period.

View Table

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 04:00:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:19aAsian shares pare gains as U.S.-China tensions intensify
RE
12:16aDAMANSARA REALTY BHD : Executive vice chairman resigns
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15aBOSSARD : First half of 2020 results
PU
12:15aSTOCKLAND : Minta park set to make fantasy a reality
PU
12:08aTaiwan's Formosa shuts Mailiao refinery unit after fire, sources say
RE
12:03aHUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Domestic Power Generation in the First Half of 2020 Decreased by 8.05% Year-on-Year
PR
12:02aPREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC. : Provides Press Release Correction
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. -of..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
4COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
5ANTOFAGASTA PLC : Copper retreats from 2-year high as U.S.-China tension flares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group