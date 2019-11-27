Endace : Partners With Athena Dynamics to Expand Security and Network Monitoring Markets in Singapore

Endace appoints Athena as a consulting distributor for Singapore to promote and sell its network recording platform to the Asian region.

Endace, a world leader in high-speed network recording, playback and analytics hosting, has announced a partnership with Athena Dynamics in Singapore, which focuses on cyber security, critical information infra-structure protection and enterprise IT Operation Management products and services.

Since its inception in 2014, Athena Dynamics has won multiple awards including ICS Vendor of the Year (2017), Most Promising Industrial IoT Security Solutions (2018) and the CSA Cyber Security Award Finalist (2018) among others.

Athena has a strong reputation for successfully delivering classified projects in the public sector and critical projects to protect sensitive digital assets in the private sectors.

Endace VP of Sales APAC and Japan, Antony Adamo, says, “The partnership with Athena Dynamics reflects Endace’s strong commitment to the Asia Pacific region and to working with the best in the cyber security industry. Athena Dynamics has a deserved reputation for excellence demonstrated both by the multitude of awards it has won and its proven ability to deliver classified and critical projects across the public and private sector. They are a great team to work with and we’re thrilled to have them onboard as a consulting distributor for Singapore.”

CEO of Athena Dynamics, Ken Soh, comments: “Partnering with Endace allows us to expand our cyber security and network monitoring offering to customers and gives them access to a market-leading platform for scalable, full line rate packet capture and analytics hosting. This capability is in hot demand, especially when large-scale investigative or forensic related work is needed at state, nation-wide level.”

Athena Dynamics is also a consulting distributor for Endace Fusion Partner, Darktrace in the Singapore and Asia Pacific region.

About Endace

Endace’s multifunctional Analytics Platform can host 3rd-party network analytics applications while simultaneously recording a 100% accurate Network History, enabling fast, accurate detection, investigation and analysis of network security and performance issues.

The platform enables agile deployment of analytics functions and dramatically reduces OPEX and CAPEX costs by consolidating datacenter hardware. Hosted applications can analyze live or historical traffic. Global customers include banks, healthcare, telcos, broadcasters, retailers, web giants, governments and military.

For more information see www.endace.com or follow Endace on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Athena Dynamics

Backed by Singapore main-board listed group BH Global Corporation Ltd, Athena Dynamics (ADPL) sources, value-adds and implements radically differentiated technologies in support of SecOps, DevOps and ITOps in Singapore and the Asia Pacific region.

For SecOps, ADPL focuses on Critical Information Infra-Structure Protection (OT/ICS/SCADA). For DevOps, binary code review and for ITOps, Enterprise IT Operation Management that supports the ITSM and ITIL framework.

Since its inception in mid-2014, ADPL has been awarded numerous projects in protection and management of critical assets in the public and the private sectors.

ADPL poises to introduce more hand-picked products and services directly in aid of CIO and CISO on operational management and to protect digital assets effectively where conventional/mainstream methods fail to fulfil.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005613/en/