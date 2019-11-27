Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Endace : Partners With Athena Dynamics to Expand Security and Network Monitoring Markets in Singapore

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 08:01pm EST

Endace appoints Athena as a consulting distributor for Singapore to promote and sell its network recording platform to the Asian region.

Endace, a world leader in high-speed network recording, playback and analytics hosting, has announced a partnership with Athena Dynamics in Singapore, which focuses on cyber security, critical information infra-structure protection and enterprise IT Operation Management products and services.

Since its inception in 2014, Athena Dynamics has won multiple awards including ICS Vendor of the Year (2017), Most Promising Industrial IoT Security Solutions (2018) and the CSA Cyber Security Award Finalist (2018) among others.

Athena has a strong reputation for successfully delivering classified projects in the public sector and critical projects to protect sensitive digital assets in the private sectors.

Endace VP of Sales APAC and Japan, Antony Adamo, says, “The partnership with Athena Dynamics reflects Endace’s strong commitment to the Asia Pacific region and to working with the best in the cyber security industry. Athena Dynamics has a deserved reputation for excellence demonstrated both by the multitude of awards it has won and its proven ability to deliver classified and critical projects across the public and private sector. They are a great team to work with and we’re thrilled to have them onboard as a consulting distributor for Singapore.”

CEO of Athena Dynamics, Ken Soh, comments: “Partnering with Endace allows us to expand our cyber security and network monitoring offering to customers and gives them access to a market-leading platform for scalable, full line rate packet capture and analytics hosting. This capability is in hot demand, especially when large-scale investigative or forensic related work is needed at state, nation-wide level.”

Athena Dynamics is also a consulting distributor for Endace Fusion Partner, Darktrace in the Singapore and Asia Pacific region.

About Endace

Endace’s multifunctional Analytics Platform can host 3rd-party network analytics applications while simultaneously recording a 100% accurate Network History, enabling fast, accurate detection, investigation and analysis of network security and performance issues.

The platform enables agile deployment of analytics functions and dramatically reduces OPEX and CAPEX costs by consolidating datacenter hardware. Hosted applications can analyze live or historical traffic. Global customers include banks, healthcare, telcos, broadcasters, retailers, web giants, governments and military.

For more information see www.endace.com or follow Endace on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Athena Dynamics

Backed by Singapore main-board listed group BH Global Corporation Ltd, Athena Dynamics (ADPL) sources, value-adds and implements radically differentiated technologies in support of SecOps, DevOps and ITOps in Singapore and the Asia Pacific region.

For SecOps, ADPL focuses on Critical Information Infra-Structure Protection (OT/ICS/SCADA). For DevOps, binary code review and for ITOps, Enterprise IT Operation Management that supports the ITSM and ITIL framework.

Since its inception in mid-2014, ADPL has been awarded numerous projects in protection and management of critical assets in the public and the private sectors.

ADPL poises to introduce more hand-picked products and services directly in aid of CIO and CISO on operational management and to protect digital assets effectively where conventional/mainstream methods fail to fulfil.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:04pNest Thermostat and Hello Video Doorbell Black Friday 2019 Deals Listed by Deal Answers
BU
09:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : 【Delayed】Notice of Extraordinary Loss and Revision to Earnings Forecast
PU
09:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : 〔Delayed〕Consolidated Financial Summary for the Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
PU
09:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : 【Delayed】Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020.
PU
09:02pSouth Korea plans to shut down up to 15 coal-fired power plants for winter
RE
09:02pOil drops as U.S. inventory build, record output rekindles supply worries
RE
09:01pGlobal Semiconductor Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment Market 2019-2023 | 8% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
08:58pNATIONAL ELECTRONICS : $540M Business Growth Fund adds to Australia's $30B private capital investment sector
PU
08:55pCHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : to be taken private for up to $1.2 billion
RE
08:49pREADING INTERNATIONAL : Consolidated Theatres Announces Exciting Renovation Plans for Kahala Location
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources
3ACRUX LIMITED : ACRUX : AGM Script Opens in a new Window
4ALL SONOS BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS: List of Sonos One, Move, Playbar, Sub & Amp Deals Released by Retail Egg
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to Double U.S. Seasonal Hiring --Bloomberg

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group