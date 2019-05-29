Endace : to Present, Exhibit at SharkFest '19

Company to sponsor and collaborate in Packet Capture Challenge at SharkFest, will also present/exhibit at Cisco Live! and exhibit at Palo Alto Ignite ’19 USA

Network recording, traffic playback and analytics hosting authority Endace will be demonstrating its packet capture and analytics solutions at three upcoming conferences in June:

Palo Alto Networks’ Ignite ’19 (Booth 1010, June 3 – 6, in Austin, Texas).

SharkFest ’19 (June 8 – 13 in Berkeley, California),

Cisco Live! (Security Partner Village Booth 1529-G, June 9 – 13 in San Diego)

Below are details on presentations and participation at each show:

Palo Alto Networks’ Ignite ’19: (#igniteyoursecurity)

Visit Endace at Booth 1010 during Ignite ’19 to learn how EndaceProbes integrate with Palo Alto Networks’ Next-Generation Firewalls and Panorama to provide full insight into the traffic on your network and give you the ability to quickly and confidently respond to security threats.

SharkFest ’19 (@sharkFest_2019 / #SharkFest):

See Endace at SharkFest, to learn how Endace and Wireshark work together to drill deep into your network traffic so that you can troubleshoot, capture, investigate and analyze packet data.

Presentation on June 11 at 11:00am: How Long is a Packet? And Does it Really Matter?

Endace CTO Stephen Donnelly will present an introductory-level discussion about Ethernet and IP networking with a focus on packet length, bandwidth and debugging issues, and how to use Wireshark and your packet capture system. Dr. Donnelly will discuss factors that can affect reported packet length, how to define, measure and report bandwidth, and how to prevent network concerns that can be caused by packet length issues.

Endace to sponsor esPCAPe, the Sharkfest Group Packet Capture Challenge, on June 12:

Wireshark users from around the globe will test their skill levels racing against the clock to find answers in an “Escape Room” themed packet capture contest, crafted by Sake Blok, a member of the Wireshark Core Development team. #esPCAPe

Cisco Live! (@CISCOLIVE / #CLUS):

Visit Endace at Booth 1529-G to find how EndaceProbes integrate with Cisco Firepower and Stealthwatch and deliver 100% accurate packet recording at speeds of 100Gbps and beyond. Endace will also demonstrate how you can augment your SIEM for quick and confident threat investigation and resolution.

Presentations on June 10 4:45pm and June 11 at 2:30pm: Why Network History Has Become Crucial for Threat Hunting and Breach Investigations

Michael Morris, Endace Director of Business Development and Technology Alliances will discuss how threat hunting can allow organizations to detect and respond to threats earlier to prevent or mitigate their impact. This session will explain how network packet history provides greater confidence in investigation outcomes and ultimately delivers better security; why SecOps teams are integrating network packet history with Cisco Firepower and solutions such as Splunk and IBM QRadar for faster, more conclusive workflows; and how network packet history dramatically increases SecOps’ productivity.

