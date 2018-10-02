Log in
Endangered species: declaration of a gift or loan

10/02/2018 | 11:37am CEST

The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) regulates the import, (re)export, sale or movement of endangered wild animals and plants. These are listed in Annexes A, B, C and D of the EU Regulation 750/2013

This form should be completed by the owner of a specimen to confirm a gift or unconditional loan of a specimen that did not involve a commercial transaction.

Specimen means any living or dead plant or animal, or any parts of it, that is listed in the regulations.

Disclaimer

APHA - UK Animal Health and Plant Agency published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 09:36:02 UTC
