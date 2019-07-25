Endava : marks one year since IPO

25 July 2019

It has been nearly 20-years since CEO John Cotterell founded Endava, based on a simple philosophy of focusing on helping people succeed - the people who work for us, the people who engage with us, and the people who use the systems and applications we design, build, and operate. As a result, Endava started on a journey to reimagine the relationship between people and technology and stemming from a of a lot of hard work and dedication, that journey led to a milestone achievement for any company - listing on the New York Stock Exchange ('DAVA').

'The IPO was a natural next step in the evolution of Endava and a year on I would like to take another opportunity to thank my colleagues, our clients and our partners for their contribution to our ongoing story and success,' said John. 'Since our IPO we have continued to build on our core purpose of creating an environment and culture that breeds success by caring for our customers as individuals and enabling our people to be the best that they can be, and I am immensely proud of our achievements.' - John Cotterell, CEO Endava

During the last twelve months, Endava has been awarded a number of accolades including ' Brand of the Year ' and ' Outsourcing Project of the Year' in Romania , as well as being featured in the ' Best of the Global Outsourcing 100' IAOP list and named as ' One of the 10 most innovative ICT disruptors to watch in 2019 '.

The company also announced a strategic partnership with Bain & Co and more recently were named as a principal partner of the Fintech Alliance , announced by Her Majesty's Treasury (HMT), and in partnership with the Department of International Trade (DIT).

Endava had over 5 500 employees as of March 31, 2019 located in offices in North America and Western Europe and delivery centres in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia, Macedonia, Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela and Colombia.