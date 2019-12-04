Endeavor Bank : Announces Extension of Investment Opportunity

Endeavor Bank (OTC Pink: EDVR) is pleased to announce that it has extended the investment cutoff date to invest in its capital offering from December 9, 2019 to January 24, 2020.

Dan Yates, CEO, stated, “We are extending the offering to give us additional time to maximize the amount of capital we are seeking to raise and in consideration of the holiday season when many potential investors are unable to attend our information events.”

Steve Sefton, President, added, “Many investors are investing through their Individual Retirement Accounts. Investing through an IRA takes much longer to process. Extending the date in order to relieve the time pressure during the holidays seemed like the right thing to do.”

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. IT IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE SECURITIES. ANY OFFER OF OUR COMMON STOCK WILL BE MADE ONLY ON THE TERMS SET FORTH IN THE OFFERING CIRCULAR, WHICH IS AVAILABLE AT www.edvrstockoffer.com. THE SECURITIES OFFERED THROUGH THE OFFERING CIRCULAR ARE NEITHER INSURED NOR APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION. THE CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS OVERSIGHT HAS NOT APPROVED THOSE SECURITIES.

