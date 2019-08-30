Endeavor Bank : Announces Resignation of Board Member

Endeavor Bank (OTC Pink: EDVR), announces that board member Gina Champion-Cain has resigned from the board of directors. Her board duties will be assumed by other board members.

Forward-Looking Statements

