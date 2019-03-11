Endeavour Mining Corporation : Endeavour Announces Board Change

https://www.endeavourmining.com/_themes/design2015/img/endeavour-mining.png?v=1437585204" class="hugin" height="54" src="https://hugin.info/171882/I/2238093/134485.png" width="226">

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGE

George Town, March 11, 2019 - Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV OTCQX: EDVMF) ("Endeavour") announces that Ian Cockerill has stepped down from its Board of Directors to be fully committed to his new position as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Polymetal International plc.

Ian Cockerill, commented: "It has been a real privilege being a member of the Endeavour Board since 2013 and playing a role in the group's development. I'm very grateful to the Chairman, Michael Beckett, for giving me this opportunity and I would like to wish the group well with their exciting future."

Mr. Cockerill has been an independent non-executive director of Endeavour since September 17, 2013, and was a member of its Safety, Health & Environment Committee and the chair of the Technical Committee. Jim Askew, an independent non-executive director of Endeavour since July 20, 2017, will replace Mr. Cockerill as chair of the Technical Committee.

Michael Beckett, Chairman of Endeavour, commented: "I would like to thank Ian for his valuable contribution to Endeavour over the past six years and wish him well for the future. As chairman of the Technical Committee and a member of the Safety, Health & Environment Committee, he has played a crucial role in supporting the development of the company."

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

Endeavour Mining is a TSX listed intermediate African gold producer with a solid track record of operational excellence, project development and exploration in the highly prospective Birimian greenstone belt in West Africa. Endeavour is focused on offering both near-term and long-term growth opportunities with its project pipeline and its exploration strategy, while generating immediate cash flow from its operations.

Endeavour operates 4 mines across Côte d'Ivoire (Agbaou and Ity) and Burkina Faso (Houndé, Karma) which are expected to produce 615-695koz in 2019 at an AISC of $760-810/oz.

