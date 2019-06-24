Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Endgame Named a 2019 Top Washington-Area Workplace by The Washington Post

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 11:21am EDT

ARLINGTON, Va., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endgame, the leader in endpoint protection, announced today that it has again been named one of The Washington Post’s 2019 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area, marking the company’s fourth consecutive year on the list. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year’s list honors more than 150 companies including government contractors, law firms, nonprofits, schools, and businesses.

According to Vice President of People Operations, Karen Penn, “Being named to The Washington Post Top Workplaces list for the fourth consecutive year is a true testament to the positive workplace environment we aim to foster. We strive to live by our values and create a mission-driven culture focused on the continued growth and development of our people.”

Endgame employs more than 150 staff with offices in Arlington, VA and San Francisco, CA. The company was recently named to the Forbes Cloud 100, and has also been recognized by SC Media for Best Customer Service at the 2019 SC Awards.

“Now in its sixth year, The Post’s Top Workplaces list continues to reflect companies in the region that cultivate a connection with their workforce,” said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. “It’s clear from the survey that these organizations share a commitment to providing support and an environment that makes employees feel valued and respected.” 

The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 20 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year’s honorees, visit https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2019/business/top-workplaces/.

About Endgame
Endgame makes endpoint protection as simple as anti-virus. Leveraging advanced machine learning technology, Endgame enables security operators of any skill level to deliver full-force protection, stopping everything from ransomware, to phishing, and targeted attacks. Endgame is the only endpoint security platform to offer a unique hybrid architecture that delivers both cloud administration and data localization that meets industry, regulatory, and global compliance requirements. The US military as well as some of the world's largest commercial organizations rely on Endgame to protect their people, technology and mission, globally.

About The Washington Post
The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

Media Contact:
Megan Grasty
Highwire PR for Endgame
415-963-4174 ext. 26
Endgame@highwirepr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:00pNANOFLEX POWER CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:00pProvident Bank Gives Back to the Community
GL
12:00pHBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
TE
12:00pRUDOLPH MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Rudolph Technologies, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders – RTEC
GL
12:00pAHLERS AG : Revenues, earnings and cash flow performance in H1 2018/19 according to plan. Earnings before income tax down by EUR 1.2 million primarily because of prior-year extraordinary income. Full-year forecast confirmed.
EQ
11:59aPOLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN : Czech official says Unipetrol not taking Druzhba oil due to contamination
RE
11:59aINSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Named Top Partner by Revenue in the Americas by Veritas
PU
11:59aUNIT PROGRAM UPDATE : 3 Days Remaining
PU
11:59aFIDELITY JAPAN TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:58aBLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Daimler slumps as diesel costs wipe out profit growth
2FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : confirms Huawei mail ban as new 'mistake' reignites Chinese ire
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4Oil prices down 1% as demand fears rise, Mideast tensions ease
5SUNING.COM CO LTD : France's Carrefour free to focus on home market after retreat from China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About