Endgame Vice President Ian McShane Elected to the Board Of the Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization

07/24/2019 | 12:00pm EDT

ARLINGTON, Va., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endgame, the leader in endpoint security, today announced that the Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization (AMTSO) has elected Ian McShane, Vice President of Product Marketing at Endgame, to its Board of Directors. AMTSO is non-profit mutual benefit corporation that focuses on creating objective standards and best practices for testing of anti-malware and related products. Endgame has been an AMTSO member organization since 2017.

“End-user organizations struggle to make sense of the hyperbole and marketing claims of security vendors,” said McShane. “As an industry, and as professionals, many of us are in a privileged position where we can do more to foster open and honest vendor/client engagement. Transparency around evaluation methodology is critical to understanding whether independent reviews and analysis are based on real-world security scenarios, or not. I am honored to be elected to the board to help AMTSO gain further mindshare and brand awareness across an industry that desperately needs AMTSO to be the voice of truth, reason, standards, and honesty.”

“AMTSO is delighted to welcome Ian McShane to its Board of Directors, and looks forward to benefiting from his long experience and deep knowledge of our industry. AMTSO is grateful to Endgame for contributing Ian’s time to our organization, reflecting Endgame’s long-standing support of fair, open, and transparent testing,” John Hawes, Chief Operating Officer, AMTSO.

McShane previously led the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms and specialized in research focused on assessing the impact of emerging technologies for security operations, breach detection and incident response. As the foremost authority on operational IT security and risk planning for enterprises, he has advised organizations on choosing strategic vendors, security products and services, and implementing best practices for nearly two decades.

“The information security industry has wrapped itself in a dark arts culture that is self-serving and complicates customers’ ability to make a fair comparison between different solutions. Independent testing is essential to creating trust across an industry that can – and should – embrace transparency,” said Nate Fick, CEO at Endgame.

About Endgame
Endgame makes endpoint protection as simple as anti-virus. Leveraging advanced machine learning technology, Endgame enables security operators of any skill level to deliver full-force protection, stopping everything from ransomware, to phishing, and targeted attacks. Endgame is the only endpoint security platform to offer a unique hybrid architecture that delivers both cloud administration and data localization that meets industry, regulatory, and global compliance requirements. The US military as well as some of the world's largest commercial organizations rely on Endgame to protect their people, technology and mission, globally. For more information, visit www.endgame.com.

Media Contact:
Megan Grasty
Highwire PR for Endgame
415-963-4174 ext. 26
Endgame@highwirepr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
