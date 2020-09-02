Endologix Announces First Commercial Implant of ALTO Abdominal Stent Graft System Outside of United States

Furthering its mission to transform the treatment of aortic disorders, Endologix, Inc. (OTC: ELGXQ) (“Endologix” or the “Company”) today announced the first implant of its recently approved ALTO® endograft outside of the United States, completed by Andrew Holden, MD, and Andrew Hill, MD, of Auckland City Hospital, Auckland, New Zealand.

"With the 7 mm infrarenal placement of its sealing ring, ALTO expands the endovascular treatment of AAA patients to include short and challenging aortic necks, which represent a significant portion of the underserved AAA market,” commented Dr. Holden. “We are excited to add ALTO to our endovascular armamentarium and look forward to offering this solution to a broad set of AAA patients."

Dr. Hill added, "The ALTO endograft, with its ultra-low-profile delivery system, is ideal for treating patients with small vessels and challenging access. The new system provides a unique endovascular option, representing an important advancement for physicians and their AAA patients."

“We are excited to commence the global roll-out of ALTO. With our planned transition to a more agile private company and our steadfast investments in clinical evidence and innovation, we are poised to meet the needs of our customers and the patients we proudly serve. ALTO offers a unique endovascular AAA treatment option and includes design features that we believe will enhance ease-of-use, improve acute outcomes, and preserve long-term durability,” commented John Onopchenko, Chief Executive Officer of Endologix. “With both FDA approval and CE Mark, ALTO is an important therapy for physicians and their patients and yet another example of our highly differentiated portfolio of devices aimed at addressing the current unmet needs of endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR). As we continue to execute our strategy, Endologix is committed to investing in the highest levels of clinical evidence, by initiating a head-to-head randomized controlled trial where ALTO will be compared to traditional undifferentiated EVAR grafts, with the intent of proving the superiority of ALTO. We are passionately devoted to our patient centric mission and its ultimate goal of improving patients’ lives by enabling a single intervention to achieve a long-term durable repair. We sincerely appreciate the support of our physician partners around the globe.”

About Endologix, Inc.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells innovative medical devices for the treatment of aortic disorders. The Company's products are intended for the minimally invasive endovascular treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (“AAA”). AAA occurs when a portion of the abdominal aorta bulges into an aneurysm because of a weakening of the vessel wall, which may result in life threatening internal bleeding upon rupture. The overall patient mortality rate for ruptured AAA is approximately 80%, making it among the leading causes of death in the United States. For more information, visit www.endologix.com.

