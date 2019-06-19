Endor : Wins Insurtech Innovation Challenge, Lands MetLife Korea Contract

Predictive analytics platform Endor
is proud to announce that it has
been selected as the winning product of the MetLife Korea collab
5.0 Innovation Program, which took place in Seoul last week. The
challenge drew the attendance of over 180 competing startups, from over
30 countries.
As the winner of the challenge, Endor will receive a 100,000 USD
contract by insurance provider MetLife
Korea to provide advanced AI and predictive analytics services in
areas such as customer engagement, sales, and operations to the
Seoul-headquartered branch of the NYSE-listed multinational financial
services company MetLife Inc.
Endor, founded by MIT researchers in 2014, leverages proprietary Social
Physics technology for its AI predictive analytics platform, to
automatically analyze Big data faster than any alternative available in
the market today and provide fast, accurate business predictions based
on customer behaviour. Endor has developed the industry-first ability to
analyse encrypted data, thus providing automated predictions which are
secure and scalable, whilst still being accurate and affordable.
“We are incredibly honored to be selected the winner of MetLife Korea’s
Innovation Program, Collab 5.0. This is a huge vote of confidence in the
unique predictive analytics capabilities our platform offers” said Dr.
Yaniv Altshuler, CEO of Endor. “MetLife is one of the largest insurance
companies in the world and we are excited to participate in advancing
innovation with such an important player in the insurtech industry,
particularly in such an important market as South Korea, which pioneers
disruptive technologies” Dr. Altshuler added.
Developed by LumenLab,
MetLife’s Asia innovation center, collab 5.0 invited innovative
insurtech solution providers to discuss and present their offerings to
MetLife’s senior leaders, world-class entrepreneurs, venture
capitalists, and other industry experts.
“MetLife Korea is looking forward to working with Endor and the other
four innovative startups. Their solutions have the potential to offer
tremendous benefits to our business and customers in Korea,” said Young
Rok Song, Senior Vice President and General Manager, MetLife Korea.
“Innovation is a business imperative and external collaboration forms a
key component of MetLife’s efforts to transform the insurance sector.
Collab is about building partnerships that help us innovate ahead of
tomorrow’s challenges to have a greater impact on those we serve,” said
Zia Zaman, LumenLab’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Innovation
Officer of MetLife Asia.
About Endor
Endor is the first automated predictions engine that empowers businesses
with fast and accurate intelligence to make informed business decisions.
Leveraging blockchain infrastructure and Endor’s proprietary Social
Physics technology, the company analyzes Big Data using artificial
intelligence in order to find patterns in customer behavior with
unmatched accuracy and speed. Endor’s groundbreaking predictive
analytics platform has the unique capability to process encrypted data,
on-chain and off-chain, thereby guaranteeing the security of sensitive
data and GDPR compliance.
Since being founded by MIT researchers in 2014, leading banks, large
retailers and Fortune 500 companies like Coca-Cola and Mastercard have
utilized Endor to predict consumer behavior, make data-driven decisions
and increase revenues. For more information on Endor, visit https://www.endor.com/.
