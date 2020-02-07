Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Endoscopic Closure Devices Market 2020-2024|Growing Demand for MI Procedures to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 01:31pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the endoscopic closure devices market and it is poised to grow by USD 482.04 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005200/en/

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global endoscopic closure devices market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global endoscopic closure devices market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Growing demand for MI procedures has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high cost of endoscopy procedures might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Endoscopic Closure Devices Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Endoscopic Closure Devices Market is segmented as below:

Product

  • Endoscopic Closure Systems
  • Endoscopic Clips
  • Others

Geographic segmentation

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • North America
  • ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41161

Endoscopic Closure Devices Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our endoscopic closure devices market report covers the following areas:

  • Endoscopic Closure Devices Market size
  • Endoscopic Closure Devices Market trends
  • Endoscopic Closure Devices Market industry analysis

This study identifies technological advances in endoscopic devices as one of the prime reasons driving the endoscopic closure devices market growth during the next few years.

Endoscopic Closure Devices Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the endoscopic closure devices market, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Ovesco Endoscopy AG, STERIS Plc and The Cooper Co. Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the endoscopic closure devices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Endoscopic Closure Devices Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist endoscopic closure devices market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the endoscopic closure devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the endoscopic closure devices market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of endoscopic closure devices market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:51pALPHABET : Tech Giants Seek Hong Kong Alternative After U.S. Blocks Data Cable
DJ
01:50pSecond Spanish airline applies to fly domestically in Brazil
RE
01:48pCHURCH & DWIGHT : Annual filing director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
01:48pCHURCH & DWIGHT : ICC launches GreenUp Australia to improve fire resilience and replant trees on a national scale
PU
01:48pTHE INTERNET AND SUPER BOWL SUNDAY : What Network Traffic Patterns Uncover About Pop Culture
BU
01:46pROYAL MAIL : tweets pay proposal to union as transformation plan lags
RE
01:46pPENN NATIONAL GAMING : NASCAR And Penn National Gaming Expand Strategic Alliance With Wide-Reaching Gaming Partnership
BU
01:44pConsumer discretionary names could see bumpy ride
RE
01:44pShell and Dunkin' Announce Partnership and Loyalty Promotion Through Fuel Rewards ® Program
BU
01:43pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Final Announcement Released
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., : 'No concrete proposition' from U.S. to back Huawei rival Ericsson - Swedish minister
2TOTAL : France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
3NORSK HYDRO ASA : FOURTH QUARTER 2019: Firm response in weak markets
4Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
5Large stocks, subdued China demand to cap cobalt prices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group