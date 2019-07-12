Endowment Index™ Q2 2019 Performance Update

APPLETON, Wis., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Endowment Index™ calculated by Nasdaq OMX® (Symbol: ENDOW) gained 2.34% (on a total return basis) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. This compares to a Global 60-40 index which gained 3.61% for the same period. Year-to-date, the Index has increased 12.84%, compared to the Global 60-40, which has gained 12.19% YTD.

Indications of a slowing global economy, as well as, signs of a slowdown in US GDP headlined economic news during the quarter. The U.S. Federal Reserve maintained the Federal Funds rate and hinted at potential rate cuts in the second half of 2019. Progress on the US-China trade war was reported following the G20 meeting in Japan. Both "risk" and fixed income assets gained in Q2, primarily driven by a potential rate cut by the Fed and the expectation that the European Central Bank (ECB) will increase its quantitative easing efforts.

Thirteen of the Index's nineteen components posted gains during Q2. The top five gainers included gold (+8.70%), private equity (+5.64%), US equity (+4.09%), emerging markets - fixed income (+4.08%) and international equity (+3.54%). Commodities - diversified (-4.76%), commodities - oil & gas (-3.24%), managed futures (-2.82%) and emerging markets equity - China (-2.60%) incurred the most significant declines.

Gold 8.70 Liquidity-TBills 0.58

Private Equity/VC 5.64 Emerging Markets 0.45

US Equity 4.09 Commodity – Met/Mining 0.18

Emerging Mkt Fixed Inc 4.08 Intl. Real Estate -0.08

Intl Developed Equity 3.54 Commodity - Timber -1.20

Domestic Fixed Inc 3.01 Em. Market Equity - China -2.60

Intl Developed Fixed Inc 2.91 Managed Futures -2.82

Private Eq-Distressed Debt 2.63 Commodity – Oil & Gas -3.24

Domestic Real Estate 1.72 Commodity/Div-Futures -4.76

Hedge Funds 1.20







The Endowment index™ represents the investable opportunity for managers of portfolios utilizing the Endowment Investment Philosophy™ or who otherwise incorporate alternative investments within a comprehensive asset allocation. The Index provides an objective tool used for portfolio comparison, investment analysis, and research and benchmarking by fiduciaries, trustees, portfolio managers, consultants and advisers to endowments, foundations, trusts, defined benefit/contribution plans and individual investors.

Visit EndowmentIndex.com to download longer term index price and performance data.

ETF Model Solutions, LLC serves its clients as an ETF strategist, designing and managing ETF-based investment solutions for advisers, institutions, retirement plans and individual investors based upon the Endowment Investment Philosophy™. The Firm offers ETF-based diversified target-risk models and asset class models for use by investment advisers and retirement plans. ETF Model Solutions, LLC also provides digital investment services to individual investors through the website, www.MyRoboAdviser.com.

Disclosure: Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies, nor shall it be construed to be the provision of investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Endowment Index™ results are presented net of any underlying constituent exchange-traded fund expenses. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not insured or guaranteed.

Definitions: Global 60-40 Stock-Bond Portfolio is an index comprised of 60% MSCI All-Country World Index + 40% Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Index.

