Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Enel Russia : published 1q 2020 results for the new perimeter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 02:58pm EDT

Moscow, April 28th, 2020 - PJSC Enel Russia has published its unaudited financial highlights for the first quarter of 2020 in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

• Revenues decreased mainly as a result of:
- lower power and capacity sales due to Reftinskaya power plant disposal in October 2019;
- the decline in market electricity prices that was mostly driven by lower electricity consumption due to higher average temperatures in 2020 versus 2019, as well as a significant increase in hydro production across European Russia and Urals.

These factors were only partially offset with an increase in free capacity prices (KOM) resulting from their indexation for 2020, as well as slightly higher regulated sales due to annual increase in regulated tariffs.

EBITDA decreased mainly following the revenues and an annual increase of gas tariff. It offset the impact of the change in assets perimeter on variable and fixed costs reduction.

EBIT mainly reflected lower EBITDA and higher accruals for bad debts. Lower amount of depreciation and amortization following Reftinskaya power plant disposal partially compensated the abovementioned negative effects.

Net income was in line with EBIT, additionally pressured by an increase in net financial charges. This dynamic was attributable to book revaluation of the part of payables related to operating expenses nominated in foreign currency following RUB depreciation over the first quarter of 2020.

Net debt as of March 31st, 2020 posted a significant increase from the low base of December 31st, 2019 mainly reflecting the investments made over the period.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Disclaimer

PJSC Enel Russia published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 18:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:24pSTATE STREET : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
03:23pCOMINAR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces April Business and Financing Update
AQ
03:23pELMIRA SAVINGS BANK : Reports First Quarter Earnings
AQ
03:22pBrent settles higher on easing lockdowns, U.S. crude falls amid storage shortage
RE
03:22pBrent settles higher on easing lockdowns, U.S. crude falls amid storage shortage
RE
03:21pSIMON PROPERTY : to Reopen 49 Malls
DJ
03:20pONE GAS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:20pQuanergy Accelerates a Safe Return to Work with 3D LiDAR Solutions for Social Distancing
BU
03:20pCITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS EUROPE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
03:19pHORTON D R INC /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : shares crash 26% after critical KPMG audit
2BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Spain's Banco Santander Takes EUR1.6 Billion Coronavirus Hit
3DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : sales leap during lockdowns
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa may seek creditor protection alongside Berlin rescue talks
5EVRY ASA : TIETOEVRY'S INTERIM REPORT 1/2020: Solid performance - integration on schedule

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group