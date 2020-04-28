Enel Russia : published 1q 2020 results for the new perimeter

Moscow, April 28th, 2020 - PJSC Enel Russia has published its unaudited financial highlights for the first quarter of 2020 in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

• Revenues decreased mainly as a result of:

- lower power and capacity sales due to Reftinskaya power plant disposal in October 2019;

- the decline in market electricity prices that was mostly driven by lower electricity consumption due to higher average temperatures in 2020 versus 2019, as well as a significant increase in hydro production across European Russia and Urals.

These factors were only partially offset with an increase in free capacity prices (KOM) resulting from their indexation for 2020, as well as slightly higher regulated sales due to annual increase in regulated tariffs.

• EBITDA decreased mainly following the revenues and an annual increase of gas tariff. It offset the impact of the change in assets perimeter on variable and fixed costs reduction.

• EBIT mainly reflected lower EBITDA and higher accruals for bad debts. Lower amount of depreciation and amortization following Reftinskaya power plant disposal partially compensated the abovementioned negative effects.

• Net income was in line with EBIT, additionally pressured by an increase in net financial charges. This dynamic was attributable to book revaluation of the part of payables related to operating expenses nominated in foreign currency following RUB depreciation over the first quarter of 2020.

• Net debt as of March 31st, 2020 posted a significant increase from the low base of December 31st, 2019 mainly reflecting the investments made over the period.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS