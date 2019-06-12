Enel S p A : Américas confirms its presence in the FTSE4Good Index Series

Santiago, June 12th, 2019 -Enel Americas has been confirmed in the FTSE4Good Index Series, in the Emerging Markets Index and Latin America Index category, after the review corresponding to the first semester. This index classifies the main companies in the world evaluating their environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

'This confirmation of Enel Americas in a sustainability reference index such as FTSE4Good implies a new backing in its successful strategy of placing sustainability at the core of our business and incorporated into the operational model of our company. In a constantly evolving and increasingly competitive scenario, it is important to continue fostering sustainable environmental, social and governance practices that generate value for all Company stakeholders', declared Maurizio Bezzeccheri, Head of South America Region for Enel and general manager of Enel Americas.

Developed by the FTSE Russell global index company, belonging to the London Stock Exchange Group, FTSE4Good is a good series of indexes conceived for the measurement of the performance of companies that stand out for their environmental, social and corporate governance practices. FTSE Russell's methodology is based exclusively upon the availability of public information, a condition requiring a strong commitment concerning transparency of the information on the part of the companies being evaluated.

The FTSE4Good includes more than 300 indicators concerning 14 different issues, grouped in three pillars: environmental, social and corporate governance. The environmental pillar evaluates aspects such as climate change, pollution, resources, water use, biodiversity and environmental management. In the social pillar the issues considered are labor standards, health and safety, human and community rights, responsibility towards the customer and social management. Finally, in the third pillar, corporate government is evaluated, in addition to issues such as hazard management, fiscal transparency and anticorruption.

Ever since last year, Enel Americas is positioned in the DJSI (Dow Jones Sustainability Index) Emerging Markets and LAIM (Latin American Integrated Market) and in the VIGEO Emerging Markets. Starting this year it was confirmed as one of the companies with the highest score in the electric utilities category and was included, for the first time, in the 'The Sustainability Yearbook 2019', a sustainability yearbook elaborated by RobecoSAM, a company specializing in investments.