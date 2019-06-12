Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Enel S p A : Américas confirms its presence in the FTSE4Good Index Series

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 03:04pm EDT

Santiago, June 12th, 2019 -Enel Americas has been confirmed in the FTSE4Good Index Series, in the Emerging Markets Index and Latin America Index category, after the review corresponding to the first semester. This index classifies the main companies in the world evaluating their environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

'This confirmation of Enel Americas in a sustainability reference index such as FTSE4Good implies a new backing in its successful strategy of placing sustainability at the core of our business and incorporated into the operational model of our company. In a constantly evolving and increasingly competitive scenario, it is important to continue fostering sustainable environmental, social and governance practices that generate value for all Company stakeholders', declared Maurizio Bezzeccheri, Head of South America Region for Enel and general manager of Enel Americas.

Developed by the FTSE Russell global index company, belonging to the London Stock Exchange Group, FTSE4Good is a good series of indexes conceived for the measurement of the performance of companies that stand out for their environmental, social and corporate governance practices. FTSE Russell's methodology is based exclusively upon the availability of public information, a condition requiring a strong commitment concerning transparency of the information on the part of the companies being evaluated.

The FTSE4Good includes more than 300 indicators concerning 14 different issues, grouped in three pillars: environmental, social and corporate governance. The environmental pillar evaluates aspects such as climate change, pollution, resources, water use, biodiversity and environmental management. In the social pillar the issues considered are labor standards, health and safety, human and community rights, responsibility towards the customer and social management. Finally, in the third pillar, corporate government is evaluated, in addition to issues such as hazard management, fiscal transparency and anticorruption.

Ever since last year, Enel Americas is positioned in the DJSI (Dow Jones Sustainability Index) Emerging Markets and LAIM (Latin American Integrated Market) and in the VIGEO Emerging Markets. Starting this year it was confirmed as one of the companies with the highest score in the electric utilities category and was included, for the first time, in the 'The Sustainability Yearbook 2019', a sustainability yearbook elaborated by RobecoSAM, a company specializing in investments.

Disclaimer

Enel Americas SA published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 19:03:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:21pINVESTMENT LATOUR : Clarification regarding ownership in Latour
AQ
03:21pAMAZON COM : Walmart Shares Zip Past Amazon.com
DJ
03:20pGradescope by Turnitin Recognized by SIIA as Best Science and STEM Instructional Solution
BU
03:19pCNO FINANCIAL : Announces Three Actuarial Appointments
PU
03:19pCALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Water Infrastructure Improvement Project Begins in Visalia
PU
03:19pSPRINT : Debuts Samsung Galaxy A50 this Friday for Just $10 Per Month – A Great Deal for Gifting to Dads and Grads
PU
03:19pCARTER VALIDUS MISSION CRITICAL REIT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:18pOil slumps 4% on U.S. crude build, slowing demand fears
RE
03:17pFACEBOOK : Zuckerberg is the focus of latest doctored video
AQ
03:16pFacebook CEO may have known of questionable privacy practices - WSJ
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOOHOO GROUP PLC : Zara owner Inditex shakes off chill with strong second quarter start
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT warns of steeper declines in cigarette sales, shares slip
3ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares slide as traders say top investor GBL to cut stake
4TESLA : TESLA : Shareholders Reject Changes in Firm's Governance
5Demand worries hurt oil, stocks fall on trade uncertainty

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About