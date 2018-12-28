Enel S p A : Américas is ranked as the highest-rated share in the IPSA

According to a rating conducted by the S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI), which has managed the S&P/CLX IPSA index since September, Enel Américas was ranked in first place among the 30 companies that make up the IPSA. (Chilean stock market index)

The indicator´s methodology establishes that the weight of the shares that compose the market are reviewed four times a year: a reweighting is done in December and June, in which only the percentage associated with each share, changes, and rebalances are done in September and March, in which there are shares that can enter and exit this basket. These changes are made according to the market capitalization of each share and its free float, the percentage of ownership that does not belong to the controllers.

In this way a new ratings table was launched on Monday at the Santiago Stock Exchange. Enel Americas obtained a weighting of 7.9%, 1.4 more points more than the 6.5% it had obtained in September, rising five places.