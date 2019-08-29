Enel S p A : Chile appointed a new Administration, Finance & Control Officer

Enel Chile S.A.

Santa Rosa 76, 15th floor, Santiago. ir.enelchile@enel.com

ENEL CHILE APPOINTED A NEW ADMINISTRATION, FINANCE &

CONTROL OFFICER

The Board of Directors appointed Giuseppe Turchiarelli as new Administration, Finance & Control Officer, who has an extensive experience in Italy, Europe and South America.

Santiago, August 29, 2019. Enel Chile's Board of Directors appointed Giuseppe Turchiarelli as the new CFO of Enel Chile, who until now served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in Europe and North Africa of Enel SpA.

Giuseppe Turchiarelli studied Business and Economics and holds an MBA from the LUISS Business School. He joined the Enel Group in 1998. During his career, he has assumed several positions such as Planning and Control Manager for Italy, Planning and Control Manager of Enel Green Power, CFO of Enel Green Power for the Iberia and Latin America region and, most recently, CFO of Europe and North Africa.

Giuseppe Turchiarelli will replace Marcelo Antonio de Jesús in the CFO position.