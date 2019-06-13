Log in
Enel S p A : Electric buses imported by Enel X and MetBus are awarded by the International Association of Public Transport

06/13/2019 | 01:39pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Media Relations

T +56 2 26752746 comunicacion.enelchile@enel.com

ELECTRIC BUSES IMPORTED BY ENEL X AND METBUS ARE AWARDED BY THE INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Just six months after their incorporation into the Metropolitan Region public transport system, the electric buses imported by Enel X and MetBus were recognized at the UITP Global Public Transport Summit, winning first place in the Smart Funding, Financing, and Business Models category.

Santiago, June 13, 2019- After their arrival in December 2018, the project that incorporated the first fleet of electric buses into the public transport system in Chile and Latin America and the second largest fleet in the world after China, was awarded this Wednesday in Stockholm, after having competed with projects in Turkey, China, and Russia.

The Enel X project currently operating 102 fully electric BYD units, available to the public on MetBus' 516 line, is considered one of the most important in the world, in terms of public transport.

This award granted by the International Association of Public Transport (UITP), one of the most prestigious in the world in its field, highlights the value of a business and financing model never before used in the national public transport system, due to its efficiency and operational intelligence in its implementation.

In this way, the most extensive electric-powered route in the capital, which currently operates in districts including Peñalolén, Estación Central, Pudahuel, Lo Prado, and Maipú, among others, plays a fundamental role, as a good example for the implementation of this type of 100% environmentally-friendly public transport systems, in other regions and cities of our country and the world.

"Enel Chile continues with its strategy of sustainable development, with an energy matrix that is increasingly cleaner regarding emissions and concerned about the environment and sustainable cities. Within this context, lies our model of implementation of the first electric buses fleet in Chile and Latin America, which has been recognized by one of the most important public transportation institutions in the world. As of today, it is a great example of electric mobility as a transportation solution that is 100% environmentally- friendly", said Paolo Pallotti, Enel Chile's CEO.

Enel X has become the main promoter of electric mobility in Chile, based on 100% clean energy and at a lower price compared to other fuels.

Enel SpA - Sede Legale: 00198 Roma, Viale Regina Margherita 137 - Registro Imprese di Roma e Codice Fiscale 00811720580 - R.E.A. 756032 Partita IVA 00934061003 - Capitale sociale Euro 9.403.357.795 i.v

"We are proud to have played a key role in the importation of the first fleet of electric buses to the country, especially now that the project has acquired international relevance as an example of public and private sectors managing to generate a real benefit for the community and the sustainability of the city of Santiago. This award is undoubtedly an incentive to continue contributing with our work towards the solution of important problems such as the decontamination of our cities," explained Karla Zapata, Enel

X Chile's CEO, after receiving the award.

Electric Buses

The BYD brand electric buses are 12 meters long and hold 81 passengers. Their route runs through 5 districts in the Metropolitan Region, making the "Grecia corridor" a sustainable route.

These vehicles have no impact in terms of pollutant emissions and are also a cheaper alternative in terms of operation, which costs 70% less compared to conventional diesel buses. The cost per kilometer is 70 pesos for electric buses, while that of a traditional bus amounts to 300 pesos per kilometer.

Another relevant advantage for users is the low noise level, both inside the bus and outside, making them better for transit in highly populated areas.

Electric charging stations

The electric buses are concentrated in 2 electric-charging stations terminals located in Peñalolén and Maipú. Both have high standard, modern, and sustainable infrastructure, which will allow charging all the electric buses, managing charging times and amounts.

For the construction of the electric stations, electrical works were carried out that included high, medium, and low voltage lines, plus a transformer. All that was necessary to reliably supply power to the 100 new chargers for the buses.

The technology used in these electric charging stations includes intelligent charge management controls, unique in the world, which will have the ability to effectively manage the power supply of the buses in real time, optimizing their energy consumption.

Disclaimer

Enel Chile SA published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 17:38:05 UTC
