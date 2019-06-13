Enel S p A : Electric buses imported by Enel X and MetBus are awarded by the International Association of Public Transport

ELECTRIC BUSES IMPORTED BY ENEL X AND METBUS ARE AWARDED BY THE INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Just six months after their incorporation into the Metropolitan Region public transport system, the electric buses imported by Enel X and MetBus were recognized at the UITP Global Public Transport Summit, winning first place in the Smart Funding, Financing, and Business Models category.

Santiago, June 13, 2019- After their arrival in December 2018, the project that incorporated the first fleet of electric buses into the public transport system in Chile and Latin America and the second largest fleet in the world after China, was awarded this Wednesday in Stockholm, after having competed with projects in Turkey, China, and Russia.

The Enel X project currently operating 102 fully electric BYD units, available to the public on MetBus' 516 line, is considered one of the most important in the world, in terms of public transport.

This award granted by the International Association of Public Transport (UITP), one of the most prestigious in the world in its field, highlights the value of a business and financing model never before used in the national public transport system, due to its efficiency and operational intelligence in its implementation.

In this way, the most extensive electric-powered route in the capital, which currently operates in districts including Peñalolén, Estación Central, Pudahuel, Lo Prado, and Maipú, among others, plays a fundamental role, as a good example for the implementation of this type of 100% environmentally-friendly public transport systems, in other regions and cities of our country and the world.

"Enel Chile continues with its strategy of sustainable development, with an energy matrix that is increasingly cleaner regarding emissions and concerned about the environment and sustainable cities. Within this context, lies our model of implementation of the first electric buses fleet in Chile and Latin America, which has been recognized by one of the most important public transportation institutions in the world. As of today, it is a great example of electric mobility as a transportation solution that is 100% environmentally- friendly", said Paolo Pallotti, Enel Chile's CEO.

Enel X has become the main promoter of electric mobility in Chile, based on 100% clean energy and at a lower price compared to other fuels.

