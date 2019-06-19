Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Enel S p A : and Genesis Ventures join forces to support clean energy Startups

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 06:54pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

ENEL AND GENESIS VENTURES JOIN FORCES TO

SUPPORT CLEAN ENERGY STARTUPS

  • Agreement seeks to create scalable business models that are internationally recognized

Santiago, June 19, 2019. Enel Innovation Hubs, together with Genesis Ventures, signed a strategic alliance in order to collaborate in the search for startups and SMEs, which focus for projects is placed on clean energy and the transformation of the energy industry. Enel will provide industrial support, while Genesis will provide financial support to the startups that the two partners will select on an individual basis.

Hernán Acuña, director of Enel Innovation Hub Chile, stated that "for Enel this alliance with

Genesis Ventures is a very important step towards a greater connection between the company and the ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country through a Venture Capital Fund. The trajectory and networks of Genesis Ventures will allow us to expand the opportunities to connect the new companies and SMEs with Enel subsidiaries and their innovation centers."

Enel Innovation Hubs is a leader in open innovation, through 9 Hubs. In addition to the one located in Santiago, there is Boston and Silicon Valley in the United States, Tel Aviv in Israel, Moscow in Russia, Madrid in Spain, Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, Catania, Pisa, and Milan in Italy. This agreement with Genesis Ventura reinforces Enel's global commitment to open up new alliances that improve people's quality of life and contribute to the progress of the countries in which the group is present.

Enel has a deep knowledge of technologies that allow transforming energy into new opportunities, through an open strategy oriented towards digitalization, sustainability, and innovation.

An important part of Genesis Ventures' work is to invest and support companies with scalable business models and entrepreneurs seeking to expand their business globally. Genesis Ventures not only helps with capital, but also with mentoring and networks through local teams located in Latin America, Europe, and the United States.

Rodrigo Castro, Director and Partner of Genesis Ventures commented that "We are very

pleased to sign this alliance with Enel and be able to offer new business opportunities and networks to our current companies and others that we will invest in, in the future."

PRESS RELEASE

Enel Innovation HUBs is the Enel Group's innovation unit that is in charge of executing innovation initiatives in all the group's business lines. It manages Innovation Hubs throughout the world, focusing their efforts on finding companies that improve the efficiency of the group's current businesses and allow them to grow with new business models and technologies. Each hub is a reference point for startups in their area and economic sector, where they have the possibility to interact and collaborate with each other and exchange experiences. In this way, innovative ideas that appear in the territory can be disseminated, moving from the local level of each hub to an international network.

Genesis Ventures is a firm that manages various private investment funds in risk capital supporting technology-based or scientific companies in different stages of their development. Genesis Ventures has local teams in Santiago (headquarters), Bogotá, Lima, London, Edinburgh, Miami, and Berlin and seeks to deliver benefits to the companies in its portfolio through mentoring, strategy advice, resources, networks, etc. Currently, through 4 investment funds, Genesis Ventures manages US$ 186 million in assets and has invested in 7 companies and projects.

Disclaimer

Enel Chile SA published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 22:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:24pAPA : estimated final distribution information
PU
07:24pNYRSTAR : Recapitalisation steps commence: Launch of practice statement letter for Scheme of NN2 Newco Limited and entry into agreements regarding the sale of the operating group
PU
07:24pUPDATED : Delta teams work to address technical issue, delays expected (Article)
PU
07:24pAIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
RE
07:24pWizz Air CEO looks to connect the dots with new long-range A321s
RE
07:24pKLM in preliminary deal for 15 Embraer E195-E2 planes
RE
07:24pAirbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
RE
07:23pEXXON MOBIL : US assets come under 'repeated fire' in Iraq amid Iran tensions
AQ
07:22pHAGENS BERMAN : Puget Sound's Fairfax Behavioral Health Hit with New Class-Action Lawsuit Alleging Recorded Strip-Search of Teen Patients
BU
07:19pORION METALS : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3ORACLE CORPORATION : ORACLE : rises on strong quarterly forecast driven by licenses, cloud services
4DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC : Dell, HP, Microsoft, Intel oppose proposed tariffs on laptops, tablets
5LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : SMALL SPACECRAFT, BIG UNIVERSE: Lockheed Martin Selected for the Next Phase of a..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About