Enel S p A : requests authorization to proceed with the final withdrawal and disconnection of the Tarapacá plant ahead of time

ENEL REQUESTS AUTHORIZATION TO PROCEED

WITH THE FINAL WITHDRAWAL AND DISCONNECTION OF THE

TARAPACÁ PLANT AHEAD OF TIME

The decision was taken in the context of the agreement for the withdrawal of coal-fired thermoelectric plants, signed with the Chilean government through the Ministry of Energy.

Santiago, June 17, 2019. Through its subsidiary, Gasatacama Chile S.A., Enel Generación Chile formally requested the executive secretary of the National Energy Commission (CNE), José Venegas, to authorize the company to perform the final withdrawal, disconnection, and cessation of operation of the Tarapacá plant by December 31, 2019. This milestone was initially scheduled for May 2020.

The decision to anticipate the final closure of the plant was made in the context of the withdrawal agreement for coal-fired thermoelectric plants, signed with the Chilean government through the Ministry of Energy.

"We believe that this is another step on our path to lead Chile's transition towards an increasingly renewable energy matrix. We have signed an agreement to progressively close our coal plants and this request is a clear example of our commitment. We ask for more rapid progress in that direction and we hope that the authority's response will be positive," explains Paolo Pallotti, Enel Chile's CEO.

Article 72° -18 of the General Law of Electricity Services states that the request for the final withdrawal, disconnection, and cessation of operation of generating units must be carried out with an anticipation of 24 months, with the possibility that the CNE allows said term to be shortened.